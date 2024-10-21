‘Get those distinctions’ -President Ramaphosa wishes matric class of 2024 best of luck in final exams

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the matric class of 2024 the best of luck as they begin their matric exams on Monday. File Picture. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

As thousands of matric pupils gear up to write the first National Senior Certificate exams on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished them well.

Pupils are set to write English and Afrikaans on Monday.

“I’d like to wish all the matriculants in our country who start their examinations on Monday a great deal of luck.

“Matric is quite a challenging exam but I know that our matriculants are up to it.”

To the class of 2024, Ramaphosa said: “You have all been working very hard and preparing for these exams, so I wish you the best of luck.

He added: “Many have written the exams before you, have always done well. I know you will not disappoint, you will also do extremely well.

“Get those distinctions and get those passes.”

"I want to wish our Matriculants the best of luck in person and boost their morale to stay focused in this long marathon 29 Days Matric Examinations, that will start on Monday, 21 October and end on Thursday, 28 November 2024.

The Premier of KwaZulu Natal Thami Ntuli also wished matric pupils well urging them to remain focussed.

The exams will conclude on November 28,2024.

Marking is set to commence on December 1, 2024 and conclude on December 10, 2024.

The National Minister of Education is expected to release the matric result on January 15, 2025.

Schools will receive the results the next day.

IOL News