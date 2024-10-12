Check your tickets! Someone has won the R43million Powerball jackpot

One person has won over R43million in the Powerball jackpot. Picture: File picture

One person has won over R43million in the Powerball jackpot from Friday night’s draw.

The October, 11, 2024, jackpot paid out an amount of R43,158,293.10.

Four people had five correct numbers and will each R111,755.60

A total of 150,266 people had the Powerball number correct and will each win R10.

The Powerball Plus jackpot which was estimated at R51million was not won.

There were 25 people who won in the third division.

They had four correct numbers and the Powerball and will each win R13,367.10.

The Powerball Plus jackpot has rolled over to a staggering R55million in the October 15, 2024 draw.

The Powerball Plus has rolled over 20 consecutive times.

The National Lottery Ithuba reminded its players that tickets were valid for 365 days from the date of draw.

Players have to be 18 years and older and players who win over R50,000 and more receive free financial advice and counselling.

