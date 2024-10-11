E-hailing service provider at the forefront of discussions about collaboration in mobility sector

This Transport Month, inDrive participated in the Smarter Mobility Africa Summit 2024, contributing to discussions on advancing sustainable and integrated transport solutions in South Africa. Picture: Supplied / Warwick Preddy

In celebration of Transport Month, global leader in urban mobility and services, inDrive, took central role in shaping discussions at the Smarter Mobility Africa Summit 2024, an event that has become the heartbeat of transportation innovation on the continent.

From October 2 to October 4, Johannesburg was abuzz with trailblazing ideas as industry leaders of the mobility sector, visionaries, and policymakers gathered under the theme "Embracing the New Urban Era“.

This year's summit placed the spotlight on transparency, leadership, and innovation that will ensure mobility truly serves the people, the economy, and the environment across African cities.

And at the forefront of these discussions was inDrive, bringing not just a ride-hailing platform but a vision for the future of urban commuters.

Representing inDrive at the summit was Mary-Anne Momoh-Ige, Government Relations Specialist for inDrive Africa.

During her presentation, Momoh-Ige highlighted how ride-hailing platforms could transform urban commuting by integrating with traditional public transport systems.

“At inDrive, we believe that the future of mobility lies in collaboration,” said Momoh-Ige.

She continued, “By working closely with public transport operators, authorities, and industry leaders, we aim to ensure that mobility systems became more inclusive and adaptable, providing seamless end-to-end solutions for commuters.”

In June this year, the amended National Land Transport Act was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa, a move that was hailed “a massive win” for the ride-hailing industry, because it meant recognition and regulation that would benefit the whole transport sector.

Another key feature of inDrive's participation in the summit was their sponsorship of the Women in Mobility Seminar through the company’s Aurora Tech Award, reflecting their commitment to promoting inclusivity and empowering women in tech and mobility.

The Aurora Tech Award, which honours women founders of tech startups, was also showcased during the event, and the opening of applications for the 2025 cohort was announced.

Vincent Linalane, Business Development Representative for inDrive in Southern Africa, also emphasised the importance of collaboration in the future of African urban transport.

“At inDrive, we understand that future-proofing urban transport lies in collaboration across sectors. By integrating on-demand services with traditional public transport, we aim to create more accessible and efficient mobility ecosystems,” he said.

“Our involvement in the Smarter Mobility Africa Summit 2024 underscored our commitment to working closely with local operators and authorities to drive innovation that meets the unique needs of African cities,” added Linalane.

On the ground, however, driver partners of e-hailing platforms Uber, Bolt and inDrive have recently gone on strike in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town to raise their grievances concerning driver safety and financial strain due to the commission fees, which saw e-hailing customers having to make alternative transport arrangements for a few days.

