IOL and Independent Media Urge @GoolamMV to Surrender to Authorities — ‘It is the right thing to do’

IOL and Independent Media confirm they have successfully unmasked the identity behind the notorious @Goolammv X (formerly Twitter) account, that has been associated with a concerted campaign to undermine South Africa’s fragile democracy.

@Goolammv is Goolam Muhammed Suliman Vawda, aged 49 years, originally from Winterton, now residing in Morningside, and frequently in Pretoria and Hatfield, Gauteng.

@Goolammv has operated anonymously on social media for six years, defaming and terrorising selected South Africans, that include politicians, government officials, businesspeople, and journalists. Confident in his anonymity, he has to date avoided serious criminal and defamation charges related to this campaign.

And now, @Goolammv has been unmasked, by IOL and Independent Media, something no other media house or institution tried to do, even knowing this account was synonymous with undermining our country’s democracy.

After an extensive investigation by IOL and Independent Media, Vawda, his associates, and those funding this sophisticated disinformation campaign aimed at undermining South Africa’s democracy and Constitution, have now been discovered. Investigators also tracked the phone number linked to the @Goolammv account and connected it to several email addresses.

During the investigation we found that Vawda has laundered millions, through family members, to purchase significant properties and business assets. This has been funded by powerful politicians and government officials.

The revelation of the name behind this sock puppet account is just the first step in holding those who subvert our freedom, to account. IOL and Independent Media pledge to keep South Africans informed and we will continue to expose:

Goolam Vawda’s lifestyle, assets, and criminal activities

The individuals choreographing and preparing his X posts, including high-ranking government and political party members

The network of senior journalists and ThumaMina group members involved in the disinformation campaign

The funding provided to Vawda and associated entities.

⁠The laundering of hundreds of millions of Rands from state-owned enterprises to support disinformation networks

The criminal activities in violation of the Cyber Security Act and associated corruption networks.

Independent Media and IOL are also committed to defending our Constitution, our hard-fought democracy, the judiciary, social justice, and media freedom. We will leave no stone unturned in exposing those involved in this corrupt disinformation network, which threatens the very fabric of our society.

Curiously, @Goolammv, has not tweeted for nearly a day, an unusual occurrence. We hope that his exposure has caused him to reflect on the dangers of his campaign and urge him to surrender to law enforcement authorities, disclose his handlers and those laundering money through his family’s accounts. It is the right thing to do.

We also confirm that we are preparing for legal action against Vawda, his handlers, involved journalists, political figures, and state entities who have been identified as being integral to the disinformation campaign.

The best way to honour former President Nelson Mandela’s legacy, and on his birthday, is to continue to highlight why we fought for democracy, why unity is the answer and to expose those who are undermining our freedoms.

Independent Media and IOL