The winner of the R59 million Powerball jackpot has not claimed their prize

One person has bagged the R59 million Powerball jackpot. Photo: Supplied

The winner of the R59 million Powerball jackpot has not yet claimed their prize by Monday.

According to National Lottery Ithuba one person bagged the R59,039,712.30 jackpot from the July 12, draw.

The ticket was purchased on the Standard Bank app and the winner spent R7.50 on a quick pick.

The Powerball jackpot was finally won after 11 consecutive roll overs, according to draw results, provided by National Lottery Ithuba.

The Powerball Plus jackpot was not won and has rolled over to R7 million in Tuesday’s draw — July 16.

IOL previously reported that players who use the banking channels to play the National Lottery games will receive winnings below R49,999.99 paid directly into their bank account.

For winners above R50,000, the bank will notify the winner via SMS and make contact with the winner telephonically to advise them of their win and refer the winner to their nearest Ithuba office to process their winning claim.

In a recent winner story, a KwaZulu-Natal man won over R21 million in the Powerball Plus jackpot from the May 21 draw.

According to National Lottery Ithuba, the person claimed their R21,824,643.80.

The lucky winner, Ithuba said opted to buy his ticket through the FNB digital banking app.

He spent R37.50 and opted to pick his numbers manually.

Ithuba said all tickets were valid for 365 days from the date of the draw.

IOL News