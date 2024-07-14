Puff and pass: SA recently legalised the private use of cannabis, so, what does the youth think?

Adults can now cultivate and consume cannabis, but is cannabis really all that it is cracked out to be? IOL spoke to eight young people about its use and recent legalisation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act (CPPA) just a day before the 2024 general elections, rendering South Africa the first African country to legalise cannabis.

The CPPA eliminates cannabis off the list of illegal drugs.

Apart from adults now being able to cultivate and consume it, people who in the past violated the law by growing and using cannabis will supposedly have their records erased.

But, it is still illegal to sell the plant.

Recreational cannabis usage became legal in 2018 following the constitutional court’s decision in Minister of Justice v Prince.

“While the CPPA does not make provision for the commercialisation of cannabis at this stage, it intends to. Further, it criminalises smoking cannabis in public or selling it and sets limits on how much cannabis individuals may own for private use and cultivation,” said CMS Law.

“For a person living alone, the bill prescribes a maximum of 600g of cannabis and 1.2kg for two or more adults in the same household.”

Cannabis is a mind-altering (psychoactive) substance derived from the cannabis sativa plant. It contains over 480 components. THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) is thought to be the primary component causing the psychoactive effect.

Anything psychoactive is a drug or other substance that affects how the brain operates and produces changes in mood, consciousness, thoughts, feelings, or behaviour.

Cannabis has long been said to have heath benefits which include:

– Lowering the blood pressure.

– Reducing inflammation.

– Preventing relapses in drug and alcohol addiction.

– Treating anxiety disorders.

– Treating digestive (GI) problems.

– Preventing seizures.

– Fighting cancer.

There are are lot of cannabis dispensaries that have popped up across the country due to the Section 22A of the medications Act which allows doctors to prescribe alternative medications, including cannabis, with a six-month renewal period.

IOL spoke to young people about the use and legalisation of cannabis.

Njabulo Cele, who works at Greenrose Premium Dispensery in Musgrave, Durban as a ‘budtender’, said their client base varies from college students to professionals.

“The legalisation of cannabis in SA is fantastic given the fact that it is opening up jobs in the market where it is required,” he said.

Cele added that dealers on the street are different to the dispensaries because the latter has more social interaction.

He said he believes in the benefits of cannabis.

Conversely, Sino, a 24-year-old woman from Amanzimtoti said she tried the plant, had a bad experience with it and does not understand why it was legalised.

“I took 40mg of a sweet infused with it. At first, I didn’t feel anything and went about my day. However, I started to get drowsy so I went to my room to nap,” she said.

“To my horror, I went to sleep and woke up still in a dream like state. I remember seeing and completely believing that my soul was separated from my body and I kept trying to bring then back together.”

The young woman added that she felt high for three days after that and was bed-ridden. Sino claimed that people she told about the incident mocked her and said that it was an extremely low dose and she is exaggerating.

She went on to say that she is grateful that she got home quickly and wonders what would have happened had she been in public given the nation’s GBV statistics.

For 26-year-old Mavi Sabela however, cannabis is an ‘everyday-friendly’ substance.

“I have been using marijuana since my early high school years...I don’t like to call it a substance, I like to call it a herb. It calms me down. I would not say it sharpens my logic but, it evens it out,” Sabela said.

*Zinhle Msiya told IOL that she is indifferent to cannabis and does not care about what those who use it or the government has to say.

“I have smoked a joint a few times with my friends. I did not notice any changes in my mood or tempter. I don’t think it is a need. But, for those it helps, I suppose the legalisation is a big deal,” she said.

*Not her real name. Changed for privacy.

IOL