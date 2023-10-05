Exemplary teacher showered with praise for unique and exciting way of teaching

A life sciences teacher has found a way to bring joy and play into the serious subject to ensure that his students understand. Picture: Supplied

Teachers do not get enough credit for their crucial role they play in inspiring and shaping young minds to be confident and take on the world.

This is why World Teachers Day on 5 October, to celebrate these unsung heroes of every community.

Teaching in high school, particularly in matric, is not for the faint of heart. This grade is very important in determining a student's future and career.

It requires a certain kind of educator to prepare pupils, not only for university, but also for the rest of their adult lives.

Instructors in this grade recognise the significance of training future physicians, attorneys, journalists, legislators, artists and other professionals.

Some teachers are so committed to this difficult profession that they even give late and weekend lessons to guarantee that students are prepared for their tests.

Samkelo Mhlophe, a life sciences teacher is one of the educators who found a way to bring joy and play into the serious subject to ensure that his students understand.

Mhlophe shared the clip of one of his classes, where he was teaching pupils about the development of an embryo on TikTok and it went viral. Students and even teachers from other schools applauded Mhlophe for the creativity he has implemented in his classes.

The innovative teacher believes in teaching students in a language that they understand and what could be better than music?

Matric students can be heard singing along to the steps as Mhlophe breaks down this complicated human reproductive process.

His video has been shared widely with the educator encouraging his audience to share the video so that other Grade 12 students can better understand if they were having trouble learning the subject.

In three parts, the teacher makes the subject that some students may struggle with, look easy.

IOL