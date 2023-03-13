Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 13

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Load shedding will be implemented in a pattern of stage 4 and stage 5 until further notice, power utility Eskom said on Sunday.

It said Stage 4 load shedding was implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 4pm on Monday.

After that, Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Tuesday.

The power utility said a further update would be published as soon as significant changes occur.

Kaizer Chiefs progressed to the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals after beating minnows Casric Stars 2-1 at a chilly FNB Stadium on Sunday.

This win means that Chiefs kept their chances of ending their seven-year trophy drought and qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup next season alive.

It also eased the pressure on coach Arthur Zwane who’s now racked up three wins in a row in all competitions.

