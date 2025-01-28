WCED’s contract teacher post cuts are inequitable, anti-redress, and thus illegal

Who will be held liable for the damages done to the affected teachers and learners by the Western Cape Education Department, questions the writer.

By Seelan Naidoo

In a previous opinion piece (IOL, How the Western Cape Education Department secretively exempted over 400 schools from contract teacher post cuts, 21/01/2025) my focus was on the surprising discovery that 437 schools had surreptitiously escaped the chopping block.

A discovery that evoked a huge public reaction, drew stern rebukes of the WCED from opposition parties in the Western Cape and doubletakes by the major teacher unions. Not least because it showed that over 100 of the wealthiest quintile 5 schools had somehow also escaped the cuts altogether.

The disturbing implication, about which there is no doubt, is that the WCED and its MEC David Maynier withheld material information from the legislature and from the affected publics. My article drew an obfuscatory response from Maynier (IOL, 21/01/2025) that did not answer these serious charges and resorted instead to insulting me personally to deflect attention.

In this article, I focus on the 1,031 schools that suffered the cutting of the 2,407 contract teacher posts, ostensibly because of “budget cuts by national government” according to the WCED. These schools appeared on the chop list that Maynier tabled in September 2024 in the Western Cape provincial legislature after he was pressured to do so by the official opposition.

I again used data-driven analysis. This time, to measure the distribution of the cuts to the affected schools, learners, and educators. My findings show in hard statistical terms that this specific administrative action by the WCED fails the crucial tests of equitability and redress that are required by the Constitution and which also find expression in law and in regulations such as the Personnel Administrative Measures (Department of Basic Education, PAM, Government Gazette 2468) which is premised on redress as a condition of administrative action.

I argue that, in failing these crucial tests, the WCED’s action is rendered illegal.

Three analyses of equitability and redress

Table 1 below shows how the post cuts were distributed by quintile.

Public schools are categorised from quintile 1 (the schools in the poorest areas) to quintile 5 (the schools in wealthier areas). Quintiles 1, 2 and 3 schools are typically no-fee schools, whereas quintile 4 and 5 schools may charge fees which are often used to fund SGB posts.

This table provides a statistical picture in socioeconomic terms that allows us to test the extent to which the cuts were distributed equitably. Where equitable means, at a minimum, that an administrative action must not worsen the relative state of the poor.

Equitability often has to do with the distribution of public goods. However, in this case it is about the distribution of cost cuts. The minimum criterion for equitability remains the same: the equitable distribution of cuts requires that action undertaken by the state must not worsen the relative state of the most vulnerable sections of the publics affected by such action. That is how I read Section 195 (e) and (d) of the Constitution.