Defending Justice and Humanity: South Africa’s Brave Move to Refer Israeli Crimes to the International Court of Justice

Magistrates are seen after hearing South Africa’s legal team’s arguments to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in as part of South Africa’s case against Israel over the Rafah offensive, in The Hague, on May 16, 2024. South Africa accused Israel on May 16 at the top UN court of stepping up what it called a “genocide” in Gaza, urging judges to order a halt to the Israeli assault on Rafah. The ICJ heard a litany of allegations against Israel from lawyers representing Pretoria, including mass graves, torture, and deliberate withholding of humanitarian aid.

By Alie Komape

South Africa’s decision to refer the Israeli regime’s crimes to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is not only a bold stride toward global justice but also a powerful reaffirmation of the country’s commitment to human rights and dignity.

By taking this stand in defense of the Palestinian people, South Africa draws on the moral and humanitarian principles deeply rooted in its own history of struggle against apartheid. With its rich history of resisting oppression, South Africa has long been a champion of human rights and justice.

Nelson Mandela, a global icon of freedom, once declared: “We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”

Mandela’s recognition of the parallels between apartheid in South Africa and the Israeli regime’s oppressive policies underscores the continuity of the struggle against injustice. He unambiguously labeled these policies as oppressive, expansionist, and terroristic. South Africa’s stance today reflects the enduring legacy of its anti-apartheid principles applied on the global stage.

Referring the Israeli regime’s crimes to the ICJ is a vital step in holding it accountable for decades of human rights violations and war crimes. By pursuing this action, South Africa sends a clear message to the world: silence in the face of injustice is complicity.

This courageous move reinforces South Africa’s position as a nation that values justice and human rights above all, enhancing its standing as a moral leader in international affairs.

Critics have accused South Africa of being influenced by external forces or driven by financial incentives in its decision to act. These claims are not only baseless but insult South Africa’s sovereignty and political independence.

As a nation with a proud history of moral leadership, South Africa’s actions are grounded in ethical principles, not external pressures. Such accusations reflect the desperation of those seeking to deflect attention from the Israeli regime’s crimes.

They fail to recognise that South Africa’s stance is not new—it is a continuation of its long-standing commitment to justice and the rights of oppressed peoples.

Many of the countries criticising South Africa’s move have themselves been complicit in enabling or ignoring Israel’s violations of international law. Their silence on the regime’s decades-long occupation, apartheid policies, and war crimes undermines their credibility to pass judgment on South Africa’s principled stance.

By attacking South Africa, these states attempt to obscure their own culpability in legitimizing Israeli crimes. However, South Africa’s courage serves as a reminder that justice cannot be silenced by intimidation or hypocrisy.

South Africa’s decision to refer the Israeli regime’s crimes to the ICJ is a historic and courageous act in the pursuit of global justice. It reflects the nation’s unwavering dedication to human rights and its determination to stand with the oppressed.

As the global community watches, South Africa has reaffirmed its role as a beacon of justice and a voice for the voiceless.

This action underscores a fundamental truth: the fight for Palestine’s freedom is not just about one nation—it is about defending humanity itself.

“The freedom of Palestine is the freedom of humanity.”

* Alie Komape is an activist with #Africa4Palestine.

** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.