Chinese New Year 2025: A Celebration of Tradition and Global Friendship

The 2025 Spring Festival Gala theme is "Year of the Snake, Keep Your Spirits Awake". Image: China Media Group

By Kuben Chetty As 2025 begins, the world once again turns its gaze toward China for one of the globe’s most widely celebrated cultural traditions: the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival. In recent statements, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson invited international visitors to partake in the festivities—a gesture that underscores China’s eagerness to share its rich heritage on a global stage. This year, the United Nations has also issued a special stamp sheet to mark the Year of the Snake, highlighting not just the cultural depth of this festival but its growing global influence. Chinese New Year, which typically takes place in late January or early February, marks the start of the lunar calendar. It is a period of renewal, rooted in centuries-old customs and stories. The Chinese zodiac, a system that assigns each year to an animal sign, plays a major role in how families across China (and increasingly around the world) celebrate. From house cleaning rituals to elaborate family reunion dinners, these traditional practices are meant to usher in good fortune and ward off ill luck. With UNESCO recently acknowledging the Spring Festival as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, global fascination with this tradition has risen substantially—even Croatian experts have weighed in on its powerful cross-cultural influence. Across China, various activities have already begun to welcome the Spring Festival. Vibrant flower markets, dazzling lantern displays, and lion dance troupes fill city streets and rural towns alike. These events are increasingly drawing foreign tourists, many of whom are eager to experience first-hand the striking visual and auditory sensations of the Chinese New Year—firecracker displays, parades, and of course, the hearty banquets. From a South African perspective, the Chinese New Year’s message resonates with our own diverse cultural celebrations. In many ways, Spring Festival mirrors South African gatherings that focus on family, community, and the shared hope for future prosperity. Just as we see an uptick in cultural tourism during events like the Cape Town Carnival, China is anticipating a significant influx of travellers. This tourism boost is not only an economic boon, but also an opportunity for cultural exchange—a chance for visiting tourists to taste, see, and feel the vibrancy of Chinese traditions, while sharing their own stories back home.

Chinese New Year has evolved from a local tradition into an international event, uniting families in China and engaging spectators worldwide. Image: Supplied

Notably, the United Nations’ decision to issue a stamp sheet for the 2025 Chinese Lunar New Year highlights the festival’s importance on the world stage. Stamps are more than mere collectibles; they serve as tiny ambassadors of culture and history. By immortalising the Year of the Snake in this manner, the UN is acknowledging how integral Chinese New Year traditions have become, even in global discourse. These stamps may one day turn into valuable keepsakes, reminding us of a time when cultural exchange was at the forefront of international relations. At home in South Africa, there is growing interest in how Chinese customs intersect with our own. For instance, the vibrant lion dance can be found in certain parts of the country, particularly in multicultural communities. Local Chinese communities in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town host open celebrations, where South Africans from all backgrounds can experience the joy and excitement of the Spring Festival. The scent of Chinese pastries and dishes like dumplings and noodles fills the air, while red lanterns are strung up in streets to symbolise good luck. Many local businesses, eager to attract customers of various cultures, also join in by offering festive promotions. For those who are intrigued by these festivities but cannot make the journey to China this year, digital technology provides a window into the celebrations. Livestreams of temple fairs, cooking demonstrations, and cultural performances enable virtual participation. This new era of technology-driven inclusivity has made the festival accessible to millions of people worldwide, fostering a deep admiration for the visual and auditory tapestry of Chinese culture. Whether it’s the crackle of firecrackers or the graceful moves of traditional dancers, the essence of Spring Festival can now be experienced far beyond China’s borders.

