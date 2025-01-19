Israel ceasefire must be the first step in the quest for justice

By Dr Reneva Fourie

With a staggering Palestinian death toll exceeding 46,000 and injuries well above one hundred thousand, the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestine announced on January 15 is welcome. But, given the atrocities in Gaza and the widespread destruction inflicted by Israel in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, the ceasefire agreement should not result in those responsible evading accountability for their actions.

Enabled by Western assistance, largely through arms sales and security advice, Israel’s military operations across Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen have drawn worldwide condemnation for their adverse humanitarian impact and extensive destruction. In Gaza, retaliatory bombings following the Hamas 7 October 2023 attack have left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead, many of whom were civilians, particularly women and children. Entire neighbourhoods had been flattened, displacing 1.9 million and destroying critical infrastructure such as religious, educational and health facilities, water supplies, and power grids. Indiscriminate airstrikes and the use of controversial weaponry, such as white phosphorous, have led to allegations of war crimes and the International Criminal Court issuing Netanyahu and Gallant with warrants of arrest.

In Lebanon, the Israelis exterminated a significant portion of Hezbollah’s leaders. Its airstrikes, supposedly targeting Hezbollah strongholds, often damaged civilian areas. The destruction of residential buildings and essential infrastructure has resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians. In Syria, Israel has carried out frequent airstrikes, severely weakening its defence capabilities and annexing additional territory. In Yemen, Israel and its allies have been complicit in direct strikes, further worsening the devastating humanitarian crisis.

A ceasefire could have been reached long ago if it had not been for the arrogance of Netanyahu and the plethora of weapons supplied, especially by the USA. Netanyahu rejected all previous efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement and is delaying the implementation of the current one. Yoav Gallant, the chief architect of the 15-month war, indicated at the time of his ousting that the army had achieved all its objectives in Gaza. Still, Netanyahu proceeded to reject a deal signed by Hamas in the presence of CIA director, William Burns, in favour of an offensive on Rafah. He then tried to empty northern Gaza in preparation for resettlement by Israelis. This act was so extreme and so contrary to the international rules of war that former Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon condemned it as a war crime and ethnic cleansing.

As Netanyahu continues to look for reasons to delay the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and persists with aggression against the Palestinian people, the Biden administration is doing little to stop the savagery. President Joe Biden continues to provide Israel with the tools to carry out atrocities in Gaza despite his rhetoric, and their actions are defended by Antony Blinken, his secretary of state. Steve Witkoff, President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, had to directly intervene in the negotiations to ensure that a ceasefire was established.

The ceasefire agreement, if implemented, will be a victory for humanity as it will prevent further loss of life and address urgent humanitarian needs. It introduces an initial six-week pause in hostilities. It outlines a framework for the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian detainees in Israeli custody. Furthermore, the agreement ensures the facilitation of humanitarian aid into Gaza, allowing vital supplies such as food, water, and medical assistance to reach those in dire need. These measures will offer immediate relief to millions who are currently under siege and suffering the consequences of occupation.

The ceasefire agreement is occurring without any of Israel’s major aims for its post-7 October aggression against the Palestinians being achieved. Hamas has not collapsed. On the contrary, the Palestinian resistance keeps rising from the ashes to fight back. Since the launch of the most recent military operation in northern Gaza, 55 Israeli officers and soldiers have perished in this sector. Furthermore, the intention to settle Israelis in northern Gaza was defeated as the agreement implies Palestinians can return to their homes, including to that area.

The resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of unimaginable suffering is a powerful testament to their unwavering commitment to self-determination. They have endured imposed starvation, extreme cold, illness, violence and rampant sexual assaults committed by their occupiers. Despite these challenges, their determination to remain on their land remains unbroken. The devastation caused, however, is insurmountable, and all those responsible must account.

Holding especially Netanyahu and Biden accountable is essential to uphold international law and ensure justice for the victims in Gaza. Netanyahu’s policies and actions, including expansive bombings of densely populated areas, have resulted in catastrophic consequences for the Palestinian community. Biden’s unwavering support for Israel, characterised by continued military aid and diplomatic protection, has enabled these actions.South Africa, too, must bear some blame: our coal fuels the Israeli computers that identify the bombing targets. In 2022, South Africa exported coal briquettes worth $185 million to Israel, making coal the top export item to the country. Between late October 2023 and January 2024, South Africa supplied Israel with approximately 496.5 kilotons of coal from the Richards Bay Terminal to Israel’s Port of Hadera, accounting for at least 15% of Israel’s coal imports during that period, valued at $40.6 million. While the government’s actions at the International Court of Justice are highly commendable, ignoring private sector complicity in the genocide is inexcusable. The lack of concrete pressure on Netanyahu to alter his approach signals complicity in the humanitarian crisis.

While the ceasefire agreement represents a vital first step toward de-escalation, it should mark the beginning of a broader quest for justice. It is crucial to hold leaders accountable and strive for a sustainable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Achieving this resolution will significantly contribute to stability in the region. For this reason, citizens should continue to protest, boycott Israeli products, pressure their governments to sever all ties with Israel, and insist that companies divest.

* Dr Reneva Fourie is a policy analyst specialising in governance, development and security and co-author of the book ‘The Art of Power: Pursuing Liberation and Nation-building’.

** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.