How a ceasefire exposed Israel's military failures

By Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

What a humiliating defeat for the fourth largest army backed by the richest nations on earth with finance, weapons, disinformation, and lies, and yet with all that might, tanks, fighter aircraft, drones, 2,000 bombs, occupation, siege, cutting off water, food, electricity, medical supplies, murdering, kidnapping, imprisoning, torturing doctors and health care workers, targeting humanitarian aid workers and journalists, they failed.

They thought they were invincible, unmatched, unparalleled, untouchable, acting with impunity, exhibiting the worst form of arrogance and hubris, they failed. Their racism, apartheid, occupation, inhumanity, evil, terrorism, and genocidal conduct made manifest to the entire universe. With their paid and controlled media and journalists, they thought they would control the narrative but 76 years later, they failed.

They claimed that they are the most moral army (an insult to the term), but their conduct was nothing short of dishonourable, barbaric, and cowardly. What bravery and bravado does it take to murder babies, teenagers, unarmed civilians, the physically and mentally challenged, and the elderly? Bravo Israel, bravo, what men you are but you have failed yet again.

As you turn homewards with your tail between your legs, facing an epidemic of mental illness, you will know deep within you that in spite of your grandiose celebrations, you have failed monumentally. Not a government, not an army, not sophisticated advanced destructive weapons, not unlimited financial and material resources, but an unarmed nation trapped in the largest open-air prison in the world defeated you with Faith and Sumud (Resilience).

"Truth has arrived and Falsehood perished, for Falsehood by its nature is bound to perish". Qur'an, chapter 17, verse 81.

* Dr Imtiaz Sooliman is a renowned humanitarian and founder of Gift of the Givers.

