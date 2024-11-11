Namibia’s IPC Faces Backlash Amid Election Tensions

With voting day on the horizon, the unity within the opposition camp appears to be fraying, casting uncertainty on their potential to offer a viable alternative for Namibia.

By Bayethe Msimang

In a video that has recently gone viral, tensions among Namibia’s opposition coalition have taken centre stage, as supporters of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) openly voiced frustrations against the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) and its leadership. The footage reveals a contentious rally where PDM supporters demand accountability and denounce IPC’s handling of issues in Windhoek, where political blame-shifting and strained alliances are fuelling growing discontent.

The origins of these frustrations stem from recent statements made by IPC spokesperson Imms Nashinge, as published in New Era. In his remarks, Nashinge pointed fingers at other opposition parties in Windhoek’s coalition, attributing the coalition’s failures to their missteps. This public blame immediately sparked backlash among coalition members, who felt that IPC was not taking responsibility for its own actions in the city. Instead of fostering a united front, IPC’s remarks have deepened divisions within the opposition, especially among parties facing the daily challenges of leading the capital’s residents through economic and social difficulties.

Adding to the controversy, IPC leader Panduleni Itula recently called for all opposition parties to dissolve and join IPC. This proposition was met with open rejection by PDM supporters, who interpreted Itula’s stance as an attempt to dominate the opposition rather than work collaboratively to address pressing local issues. As shown in the video, PDM supporters called on their leader, McHenry Venaani, to sever ties with IPC, signalling a clear desire to distance themselves from IPC’s recent rhetoric. Toward the end of the rally, chants of "Go back to London" could be heard from the crowd, a direct message for Itula to leave Namibia, emphasising the extent of their dissatisfaction.

The loudest voices demanded that PDM leader Venaani cut ties with IPC, labeling the party’s leaders as “liars” and “fraudsters”. In the video, speakers repeatedly emphasised their distrust in IPC, underscoring that its actions were seen as damaging to the opposition’s credibility.

The growing rift in Windhoek’s opposition coalition is now evident, with PDM supporters, along with members of the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) and National Unity Democratic Organisation (NUDO) parties, expressing mounting frustration. The conflict highlights an underlying issue: IPC’s choice to shift blame rather than take responsibility for its shortcomings. For the people of Windhoek, who face daily struggles with inadequate city services, unreliable infrastructure, and a government that seems disconnected from their needs, the coalition’s internal tensions raise serious concerns about its ability to deliver meaningful change.

As the election approaches, these unresolved tensions are making an impact. IPC faced a critical decision to acknowledge their role in the coalition’s setbacks or to deflect responsibility onto their partners. By choosing the latter, IPC has alienated members of the coalition and sparked a wave of indignation online. IPC’s statements have not only deepened divisions but also insulted supporters of PDM, AR, and NUDO, resulting in an outpouring of anger and frustration across social media.

With voting day on the horizon, the unity within the opposition camp appears to be fraying, casting uncertainty on their potential to offer a viable alternative for Namibia. The coalition is now marked by discord, a symptom of unaddressed grievances and IPC’s unwillingness to bear its share of accountability.

* Bayethe Msimang is an independent writer, commentator and political analyst.

** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.