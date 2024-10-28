Xi Jinping Advocates Stronger BRICS Unity: China's Strategic Vision Leads 2024 Summit in Russia

By Thandiswa Losi

The 2024 BRICS summit was held in Kazan, Russia on October 22-24. It was the first BRICS summit to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates as members, following their accession to the organization at the 15th BRICS summit in 2023. The theme of the event was: “Strengthening Multilateralism for Fair Global Development and Security.”

The 16th BRICS summit underscores a year of transformation for the coalition as it seeks to challenge traditional global power structures. China’s President Xi Jinping played a central role in this year’s discussions, reinforcing China’s commitment to expanding BRICS’ influence on the global stage and emphasizing cooperation in economic, technological, digital education and political realms.

The summit highlighted key issues, including development finance, economic decoupling from Western markets, and the potential expansion of the BRICS coalition. President Xi’s presence and leadership highlighted China’s strategic interest in guiding the BRICS bloc toward greater cohesion, particularly amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

In his keynote speech, President Xi underscored the importance of a BRICS committed to peace. In response to the Ukraine crisis, China and Brazil, in alliance with various countries from the Global South, established a group of Friends for Peace to address the crisis. A commitment to peace underscores the importance of collaborative security among member nations, emphasising that geopolitical stability is a shared responsibility. By asserting that humanity is an "indivisible community of security," he highlights the interconnectedness of nations and the necessity of collective action in promoting peace. This perspective aims to foster a sense of unity and mutual respect among BRICS countries, encouraging them to act as guardians of global stability

President Xi emphasised economic sovereignty for BRICS nations, calling for deeper financial independence through collaboration and mutual support. President Xi reiterated China’s commitment to strengthening and expanding the New Development Bank (NDB), headquartered in Shanghai. With an eye toward financing infrastructure projects and economic resilience in emerging markets, President Xi emphasised the need to ensure that the international financial system more effectively reflects the changes in the global economic landscape. China’s economic priorities for the BRICS bloc have extended to support for infrastructure development, particularly in Africa. President Xi reiterated the ten partnership actions announced at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation last month in Beijing. The partnership actions strive to jointly advance modernization in China and Africa, thus instilling “new energy for the Global South on its way toward modernization”.

BRICS nations are among the fastest growing economies, and transitioning to greener practices is vital to ensure that modernization and growth does not come at the expense of ecological health. President Xi's call for green development underscores a vision for economic growth that prioritizes environmental sustainability. This reflects a growing recognition that traditional industrial growth models are often unsustainable, leading to environmental degradation.

Technological cooperation emerged as a defining theme at the summit, with President Xi urging BRICS members to pool resources and expertise in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. This approach to technology echoes China’s ambitions to lead in the development and export of AI. In a bid to strengthen the Global South’s dominance in digital technology, President Xi proposed a framework for BRICS members to share innovations and jointly develop digital infrastructure. President Xi announced the recent launch of a China-BRICS Artificial Intelligence Development and Cooperation Centre, and the further establishment of a BRICS Deep-Sea Resources International Research Centre, a China Centre for Cooperation on Development of Special Economic Zones in BRICS Countries, a China Centre for BRICS Industrial Competencies, and a BRICS Digital Ecosystem Cooperation Network.

A major highlight of the summit was the ongoing discussion around BRICS expansion, an agenda strongly endorsed by President Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. With a strategic interest in increasing representation from the Global South, a move that aligns with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and extend its influence to new regions. “We support more Global South countries in joining the cause of BRICS as full members, partner countries or in the “BRICS Plus” format so that we can combine the great strength of the Global South to build together a community with a shared future for mankind’ President Xi remarked. His strategic vision emphasizes a diverse, multilateral bloc that can collectively shape policies on trade, finance, and technology to meet the interests of emerging economies.

The summit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension, particularly with Western sanctions on Russia. The Kazan summit was marked by calls for unity among BRICS members, with President Xi emphasising the importance of resilience in the face of external pressures. Despite political differences between China and India, President Xi’s speech underscored a commitment to maintaining BRICS as a unified bloc capable of providing a stable alternative to Western-dominated institutions. His remarks were met with support from President Putin, who views BRICS as a vehicle to reduce reliance on the West and enhance strategic partnerships with China and other allies.

The coalition’s future direction remains focused on building a framework for economic and political cooperation. President Xi Jinping’s leadership has underscored China’s commitment to this vision, positioning BRICS as an increasingly influential force in global affairs. Through a shared agenda that spans finance, technology, and diplomacy, BRICS members are looking to reinforce their collective voice on the world stage, with China’s influence resonating as a guiding force in the bloc’s evolution.

The outcomes of the summit promise to shape the international landscape in the years ahead as BRICS navigates its path forward under China’s leadership and a collective resolve for a more equitable global order.

* Thandiswa Losi is a freelance columnist.

