President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State Visit was hosted by President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in a prestigious ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Picture: Presidency

By Michael Andisile Mayalo

"We need to strengthen our relations with China as we work together to combat poverty and promote development." — Nelson Mandela

Recent articles from platforms like Daily Maverick and News24 have scrutinized the South African government's decision to relocate Taiwan's office to Johannesburg. These critiques characterize the move as a capitulation to external pressures, raising important questions about the implications of this decision. However, this perspective overlooks the critical importance of the One-China Policy and the historical context of South Africa's foreign policy, which aligns with the broader international stance regarding Taiwan.

Understanding the One-China Policy

At the heart of the issue is the One-China Policy, which asserts that there is only one sovereign state under the name China, with the People's Republic of China (PRC) being the sole legal government representing China. This policy is not merely a political stance; it is a widely recognized principle in international relations that has been embraced by the vast majority of countries worldwide. By adhering to this policy, nations recognize the PRC’s authority and sovereignty over Taiwan.

The South African government’s decision to relocate Taiwan’s office is a reaffirmation of its commitment to this internationally accepted principle. This commitment is not an act of subservience but a demonstration of political maturity and respect for established diplomatic norms.

Historical Context and International Relations

South Africa's foreign policy has historically been shaped by its commitment to sovereignty, non-interference, and mutual respect among nations. Since the end of apartheid, the country has sought to establish itself as a leader on the African continent and a responsible global citizen. This includes fostering relations with various nations while navigating the complex geopolitical landscape.

In 1998, South Africa formally recognized the PRC and severed its diplomatic ties with Taiwan. This move was not merely a political gesture; it was a necessary step for South Africa to engage meaningfully with the emerging global power that China represented. Since then, South Africa has cultivated strong ties with China, which has become one of its most significant trading partners and a critical player in its economic development.

By relocating Taiwan’s office, South Africa is not abandoning its diplomatic commitments but rather reinforcing its alignment with its own foreign policy. This decision underscores the importance of recognizing the realities of international relations, where respect for established policies is paramount.

Economic Considerations

In addition to political and diplomatic considerations, economic factors play a crucial role in this decision. South Africa stands to benefit significantly from its relationship with China, especially in terms of trade, investment, and infrastructure development. The Chinese government has invested heavily in South Africa, contributing to numerous projects that create jobs and stimulate economic growth. Given these economic ties, it is prudent for South Africa to maintain a foreign policy that reflects its interests and encourages further investment.

The relocation of Taiwan’s office can be seen as a strategic move to ensure that South Africa remains firmly aligned with its primary economic partner. This decision is not about diminishing Taiwan's status but rather about prioritizing South Africa’s own economic development and international standing.

Respecting Sovereignty and Non-Interference

The articles in question suggest that South Africa is bending to external pressures, yet this narrative fails to appreciate the complexities of international diplomacy. Countries must navigate external influences while maintaining their sovereignty and making decisions that best serve their national interests. South Africa's stance on Taiwan is an assertion of its autonomy, as it aligns with many nations that recognize the One-China Policy.

South Africa should ignore established international norms in favour of political posturing undermines the principles of non-interference and respect for sovereignty that many countries, including South Africa, hold dear. The decision to relocate Taiwan’s office reflects a commitment to these principles, signalling that South Africa will not engage in diplomatic gymnastics to appease external pressures.

The South African government’s decision to relocate Taiwan’s office should be understood within the context of its long-standing commitment to the One-China Policy and its broader foreign policy objectives. This decision is a reaffirmation of South Africa’s diplomatic integrity and its recognition of the PRC as the legitimate government of China.

Critics may argue that this move is a concession to external pressures, but such assertions fail to grasp the significance of international norms and the importance of respecting established policies. South Africa is exercising its right to shape its foreign relations in a manner that serves its national interests while remaining consistent with international standards.

As South Africa continues to navigate the complexities of global diplomacy, it is essential to support its decisions that reflect both its commitments and its aspirations as a leader in the international community.

* Michael Mayalo is an independent writer, analyst and political commentator.

