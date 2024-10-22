Celebrating BRICS: A Beacon of Hope for a Multipolar World

The 16th BRICS summit is a reminder that there are alternatives to the US-dominated world order, and that emerging economies can come together to create a more just and equitable world, says the writer.

By Masibongwe Sihlahla

Today, the 16th BRICS summit commences in Kazan, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of this powerful economic bloc. As the world grapples with the consequences of US economic dominance, BRICS continues to pose a formidable challenge to the status quo. The USA sees BRICS as a major threat to its economic dominance, and for good reason.

BRICS represents a fundamental shift in the global economic landscape, where emerging economies are coming together to challenge the US's grip on international trade and finance. By promoting local currencies, developing alternative financial institutions, and creating a parallel minilateral infrastructure, BRICS is breaking free from the shackles of US economic control.

However, the USA typically viewing BRICS as a rival is not taking this lying down. Behind the scenes, it is actively working to undermine BRICS, using tactics like entrapment, blackmail, and manipulation to control key leaders and decision-makers. The CIA, Mossad, and other intelligence agencies are involved in covert operations to destabilize member countries, create chaos, and prevent the bloc from achieving its full potential. We see in India the Hindutva RSS is totally under the control of Mossad serving only to put pressure on Modi and the BJP, and already Modi is putting a brake on pushing for de-Dollarisation.In South Africa similarly foreign intelligence operatives and their proxies working within South Africa are putting the screws on President Cyril Ramaphosa by a campaign to undermine trust in the ANC government by a campaign of entrapment into corruption etc which is very easy to do given the way the ANC and Goveernment are tied closely and due to their knowledge of human vanities and weaknesses such as greed.

Despite these attempts, BRICS remains resolute in its pursuit of a more democratic world order. The bloc's leadership has always been aware that its existence could lead to tensions with US policymakers, who view American exceptionalism as the only way to maintain global stability. But unlike the US, BRICS has never expressed anti-US rhetoric, instead choosing to focus on promoting transparency, democracy, and cooperation.

Today, as BRICS expands to include new members like Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba, the USA is growing increasingly paranoid. It sees this expansion as a direct challenge to its dominance, but in reality, BRICS is simply offering an alternative to the US-led world order. This alternative is based on mutual respect, cooperation, and a commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

As BRICS celebrates its 16th summit, it is time to acknowledge the significant progress the bloc has made. With 30% of the world's economy and 42% of the world's population, BRICS is an organisation that cannot be ignored. Instead of viewing BRICS as a rival, the US should welcome it as an opportunity to simplify its engagement with the Global South.

The 16th BRICS summit is a celebration of the power of cooperation and multipolarity. It is a reminder that there are alternatives to the US-dominated world order, and that emerging economies can come together to create a more just and equitable world. As we look to the future, let us celebrate the bravery and vision of the BRICS leaders, who are boldly charting a new course for humanity.

Wishing all in Kazan a Happy BRICS+ Summit.

* Masibongwe Sihlahla, Independent Writer, Political Commentator and Social Justice Activist.

** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.