Remembering Prof Martin Wittenberg a humble unsung leader

An entry from his Facebook photo album, Prof Martin Wittenberg shares his achievements of DataFirst with “The whole crew: Winnie, Takwanisa, Jacqueline, Andrew, Motshidisi, me and Amy”. Picture: Facebook / Martin Wittenberg

By Faizel Ismail and Kam Chetty

The past week has been a painful one for the family and friends of Professor Martin Wittenberg, who passed away after a long struggle with cancer. A committed and humble activist in the KZN Midlands, Martin, alongside many other comrades, played a pivotal role in building non-racial organisations against Apartheid.

His unwavering commitment to a just, inclusive, and non-racial society was paralleled by his extraordinary intellectual achievements and deep love for his family. Much of Martin’s life was devoted to cultivating critical thinking within activist circles and the academic community.

The numerous messages received in the past week reflect the significant impact Martin made on the political landscape of the KZN Midlands during the 1980s. Many expressed their profound admiration for his steadfast activism, others for his resolute adherence to doing what is right, and most notably, his unwavering commitment to the principles of non-racialism, fairness, and equity.

He was admired for his humility, sharp analytical mind, and readiness to help, particularly during the most challenging times in our country’s history — the turbulent period in the Natal Midlands. His quiet and often unsung leadership stood as a beacon of integrity, dedication, and a deep belief in racial equality.

Born to Gunther Wittenberg, a progressive Lutheran scholar and ordained minister, and Monica Wittenberg, a brave and fiery anti-apartheid activist in Pietermaritzburg Agency for Community Social Action (PACSA), Martin excelled in maths and science, becoming the top matriculant in Natal, with a medal in the Maths Olympiad and the Natal Chess Championship. Martin is survived by three devoted sisters and three beloved children.

Martin’s activism began when he started his career in 1981 at the University of Natal (now the University of KwaZulu-Natal) in Pietermaritzburg. According to his family, his engagement with reading and discussions on German history during his school years sparked his deep-seated opposition to injustice and oppression.

At university, Martin was quickly recognised as a promising, insightful, and enlightened young talent. Eager to learn and volunteer his assistance, he also possessed a seriousness and discipline in everything he undertook.

Martin rapidly gained the trust of many activists and community leaders, with his authentic personality being evident to all. He soon made a significant impact on campus, leading the NUSAS branch and serving as Deputy President of the Student Representative Council, alongside Cormac Cullinan, who was the President.

Martin shunned the limelight, preferring to work diligently behind the scenes, where he won over many young people in the student movement with his firm and clear articulation of his political views. He worked effectively with fellow student leaders and played a prominent role in the student activism of that era, both as a key participant in demonstrations, marches, and other protest activities, and in meticulously managing the risky behind-the-scenes logistics.

At the same time, bolstered by student activism and education boycotts, the 1980s anti-apartheid struggles intensified across communities, as evidenced by civic struggles, the Release Mandela Campaign, anti-tricameral parliament campaigns, rent boycotts, street committees in townships, and increasing labour strike activities. Martin’s involvement and analytical contributions in these activities extended his influence well beyond university politics.

Together with other community leaders, Martin played a crucial role in the formation of the PMB Committee of Concern in 1982/83. This was a groundbreaking initiative, serving as a model for a broad, inclusive coalition of organisations that began fostering cross-racial and sectoral unity against apartheid.

Martin worked tirelessly with other activists under the guidance of Dr Qubule, Professor Colin Gardner, and AS Chetty. Together, they united over 40 organisations, including a range of religious, civic, student, and other organisations across the racial divide.

This included influential activists like Bahle Sibisi, the late Reggie Gadebe, Thami Mseleku, Hloni Zondi (the late former mayor of Msunduzi), Pumla Qubule, Frank Meintjies, Faizel Ismail, Ahmed Bawa, and many others, including progressive academics and leaders from the white communities such as PACSA, where Martin’s mother, Monika Wittenberg, worked. Their collective efforts mirrored the broader struggle for a just and equitable South Africa.

Martin worked with grassroots activists across communities in Pietermaritzburg, from areas like Sobantu, Bombay Heights, Edendale, Woodlands, Northdale, East Wood, and others, to foster united action against apartheid across the Midlands region in the 1980s.

This was certainly not an easy task, given the intense repression and violence of that time. Soon after the launch of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in August 1983, Martin became one of the Joint Secretaries alongside the late Skumbusa Ngwena after the establishment of the UDF in the KZN Midlands region.

He also worked with leaders like Jay Naidoo, Alec Erwin, and Jeff Schreiner, who were active in the trade unions and played a crucial role in forming alliances with the UDF. Martin was deeply committed throughout his life to the values of non-racialism, non-sexism, inclusivity, and respect for all cultures and religions — despite his own views on religion.

He was consistently passionate about understanding and addressing the root causes of poverty and inequality in South Africa, both as an academic and an activist.

Part of his work at the DSRG, a research unit at the PMB campus with Yusuf Bhamjee and Norman Bromberger, focused on issues such as unemployment, urbanisation pressures (as a geographer), skewed housing rentals, and property rates. This work provided data to support grassroots and civic struggles.

This approach of using data and evidence to support community-based struggles spread across the KZN Midlands, including the formation of MICRU, another community-based research unit headed by Vis Naidoo and Mdu.

During the turbulent 1980s, Martin faced immense personal risks. He played a significant role in the peace negotiations that aimed to end the violence in the KZN Midlands during the latter part of the decade.

He was frequently on the run during the states of emergency and endured lengthy periods of imprisonment alongside his comrades Skumbuso Ngwena, Hloni Zondi, Thamsanqa (Thami) Mseleku, Kam Chetty, and many others.

His mother, Monika Wittenberg, stood as a pillar of strength, providing support to other mothers during their children’s detentions and boldly opposing the oppressive regime. Even after being banned and placed under house arrest following his release, Martin remained defiant and resilient.

Following the unbanning, he continued as a productive researcher and embarked on his academic teaching career at Wits and later at UCT. He also directed “DataFirst”, a highly respected unit for data research and dissemination based at UCT.

An entry from his Facebook photo album, Prof Martin Wittenberg shares his achievements of DataFirst with “The whole crew: Winnie, Takwanisa, Jacqueline, Andrew, Motshidisi, me and Amy”. Picture: Facebook / Martin Wittenberg

Shortly before attaining his professorship, Martin faced the tragic loss of his wife, Christina Scott, a renowned science journalist, in a 2011 accident. Despite this personal loss, he continued their active family traditions, spending quality time with his children on hikes, outings to game reserves, and fostering their intellectual growth.

He rekindled old friendships and formed new bonds with comrades in Cape Town, providing a space for the children to connect and carry forward the legacy of friendship, solidarity, and Ubuntu.

As expressed by Martin’s long-standing friend and comrade, Professor Faizel Ismail, “Friendship transcends death. The memories we shared with Martin will forever be etched in our hearts, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew him. We are all better for having had such a remarkable friend. As we say our final goodbyes to Martin, we carry forward his vision of a world filled with justice, equality, and non-racialism.

“The struggle that Martin was a part of, alongside greats like Nelson Mandela, is still our struggle today. South Africa, and indeed the world, needs more leaders like Martin — selfless, inclusive, passionate, and transformative.”

Given the extent of his contribution to a democratic South Africa, the passing of comrade Martin Wittenberg leaves a void among his family, friends, and comrades. May his soul find true peace. Hamba Kahle, Martin.

Go well, dear friend and comrade. Your legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to create the just and inclusive society you envisioned.

Faizel Ismail and Kam Chetty were activists with Martin Wittenberg in Pietermaritzburg.

IOL