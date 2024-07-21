Trump shooting symptomatic of global stirring of violent conflict

By Reneva Fourie

It is easy to be mesmerised by the buzz surrounding the US’s coming November election. The machinations, however, distract from the violence against humanity stemming from the havoc the US is wreaking worldwide.

As the US struggles to manage its seemingly unravelling internal politics and several global turbulences, the dominant presidential candidates inspire little hope. Some perceive the Democrat’s Joe Biden as senile, while the Republican’s Donald Trump is regarded as a maverick.

The disarray in US politics evokes concern regarding the suitability of either candidate to effectively address pressing issues, such as the country’s escalating inflation and deteriorating social security and healthcare.

Moreover, like Europe, heightened poverty, inequality and the impacts of climate change are propelling political shifts towards the Right, resulting in the regression of the rights of women, the LGBTQ+ community and immigrants. The prevalence of structural racism and intolerance is accompanied by increased violence, as evidenced by the assassination attempt on Trump.

Neither presidential candidate appears capable of addressing the critical challenges.

Likewise, neither candidate possesses the capacity to induce global stability. The common denominator between both parties is the belligerent US foreign policy. Regardless of the tactical differences between the candidates, the strategic objective of both remains to maintain the US’s geopolitical dominance.

The classification of nation-states as threats, disregard for their sovereignty, and the imposition of preferred developmental paths are leading to countless deaths and starvation.

Both candidates fall short when it comes to finding an impartial solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Under Biden’s watch and with US assistance, the Israel Defence Forces’ actions in Gaza since October 7 have resulted in an estimated death toll of more than 38 000, with more than 88 000 sustaining injuries. The genocide takes place with Israel escaping accountability for its atrocities.

Concurrently, Israel’s military strikes on Lebanon and Syria, including the targeting of Iranians, persist unabated, indicative of the weaknesses of the supposed rules-based order.

Furthermore, the US is a central player in Nato and the G7. It is most contemptuous that the opening paragraph of the Washington Summit Declaration arising from the July Nato Summit states: “Forged to preserve peace, Nato remains the strongest Alliance in history.

“We stand in unity and solidarity in the face of a brutal war of aggression on the European continent and at a critical time for our security.”

The rest of the declaration brims with hate speech. Not only does it list Russia as the most significant and direct threat, but it also advocates aggression against Iran and the People’s Republic of China.

The declaration complements the outcomes of the G7 meeting in Italy in June. The meeting allocated a $50 billion (R907bn) loan from Russian-frozen assets to Ukraine. Furthermore, the US approved the deployment of F-16s for operations against Russia and the use of US-provided air defence systems to intercept Russian aircraft, even within Russian airspace.

Thus, the Euro-Atlantic ruling class is not only providing military equipment and other forms of support towards fuelling the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but it is also compromising the international financial system.

Sanctions have been illegally imposed and assets and reserves have been illegally seized, frozen and redistributed. The abuse of sanctions, not only against Russia but also against countries like Syria, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela and Zimbabwe, causes economies to under-perform, deprives the ill of medical advances and impedes access to essential commodities.

Further to the harm that illegal sanctions inflict on civilians, the devastation associated with armed conflict is immeasurable. The millions of lives lost can never be replaced.

The physical and psychological consequences can never be reversed. While the social and economic infrastructure can be rebuilt, its cultural value can never be restored.

The UN High Commission for Refugees reports that between 2022 and May this year, more than 120 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide because of persecution, conflict, violence or human rights violations.

When refugees are pushed into unknown territories with limited resources, they face challenges in establishing their legal status and overcoming poverty, leaving them vulnerable to criminals and exploitation. The architects of the instability are often reluctant to provide the required sanctuary.

Africa has not been spared. From June 24 to 26, the US Africa Command (Africom) hosted senior military representatives from 34 countries, including South Africa, in Botswana.

Africom oversees all US military operations on the Continent. The conference received a briefing on the US’s 3D strategy for using diplomacy, development and defence co-operation to achieve its national objectives.

The US risks isolation if it persists in its divisive trajectory. International sentiment indicates a waning tolerance for domineering behaviour and constant conflict. A new political and economic landscape is emerging from the ashes of war and domination.

It is establishing the framework for a global order characterised by the fair distribution of power among multiple nations and the equitable facilitation of decision-making through collaborative efforts among diverse states.

The growing interest in BRICS+’s activities demonstrates that the progressive transition is under way and irreversible. Its agenda resonates with the mass-based yearning for food security, social harmony and inclusive, holistic, sustainable progress – a world of tolerance where ethnic cleansing is a thing of the past.

There is a convergence between Russia’s desire for a new global security framework and China’s five principles of peaceful co-existence. These are: “mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-aggression, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and co-operation for mutual benefit, and peaceful co-existence”.

The US’s constant stirring of global conflict will probably be its downfall as the establishment of an alternative global order gains traction. Neither Biden nor Trump will be able to save it. It needs to start making changes from within to reverse its unpopular trend.

In recent years, the US elections have had a limited impact on its foreign policy. US citizens must be more resolute in leveraging their voting power to foster a more harmonious world.

* Dr Reneva Fourie is a policy analyst specialising in governance, development and security

** The views expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media