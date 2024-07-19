The spirit of Dar es Salaam reigns

By Ambassador Gert Grobler

The Africa-China Dar es Salaam Consensus, which in essence represents the collective voice of the Global South, among others, calls on the international community to deepen development co-operation based on the principles of mutual respect, solidarity, win-win co-operation, openness, and common prosperity.

It also focuses on the promotion of peaceful resolution of conflicts, and the need for respect of historical, cultural traditions and the national conditions of different nations.

In fact, through the Dar es Salaam Consensus, Africa and China have, in essence, agreed to firmly oppose the vestiges of colonialism and hegemony in all forms, and to support each other in safeguarding core interests and upholding the legitimate demands of developing countries.

Furthermore, they have agreed to advocate dialogue as a means to bridge differences and co-operate in resolving international and regional issues, thereby safeguarding world peace and stability. This constructive approach augurs well not only for Africa and China but also for the entire Global South and further afield.

The essence of Africa-China co-operation is mutual benefit and common development, which underlies the Africa-China Dar es Salaam Consensus. Africa-China co-operation has never been and will never be a mere talk shop.

With Africa’s population expected to double by 2050, the Continent’s growing and young consumer market will, among others, be the main driver of global demand for consumer, education, health, technological and infrastructural products and services.

Despite many headwinds, trade between Africa and China jumped to a record level of $282 billion (about R5.12 trillion) in 2023, growing 11.1 percent from a year earlier, as a result of Beijing’s growing push to boost imports from Africa.

In supporting Africa by advancing integrated co-operation, China has also agreed to actively participate in the development of the African Continental Free Trade Area and to provide continued support to the secretariat of the AfCFTA toward the full implementation of this important initiative.

The World Bank recently described the AfCFTA as a “game changer”, which would create a single, Continent-wide market that unites 54 countries with a combined population of 1.3 billion and GDP of $3.4 trillion.

Given the accelerated progress with the establishment of the AfCFTA, Chinese companies will find new opportunities as they explore and invest more in the African market and add fresh dynamism to the growing high-quality co-operation between Africa and China.

China’s active participation in the development of the AfCFTA will boost global trade and create economic opportunities for the Global South.

While bringing tangible benefits to the African and Chinese peoples, Africa-China co-operation has also created more favourable conditions for international co-operation.

The growing concrete co-operation between Africa and China in achieving their respective development goals is having an increasingly beneficial impact on building a fair and reasonable international order, maintaining a peaceful and secure global environment as well as building an open and inclusive world economy.

There is thus a strong convergence of interests between the two sides to collaborate on issues of common interest, whether at the bilateral, regional or multilateral level, which is the focus of the Africa-China Dar es Salaam Consensus.

This must be seen against the background of today’s world that is facing multiple and complex challenges, as a result of which Africa and China are striving to strengthen unity and co-operation with other Global South countries, with a view to jointly tackling challenges and pushing for a more equal, just and rational international order.

In this context, the implementation of the Global Security Initiative is increasingly relevant to global security and will continue to contribute to achieving peace and security worldwide. The GSI has, in fact, improved international and regional security dialogue and platforms.

The Africa-China partnership is a mutually beneficial endeavour with huge potential for future growth and there is no doubt that it will continue to evolve into a model of success for expanding Global South co-operation. When China-Africa co-operation thrives, Global South co-operation will also flourish.

The Consensus implies that building on the solid foundation of a shared global political vision and accelerated economic co-operation toward an Africa and China community of shared future, it also creates a strategic opportunity to cement a new stepped-up form of Global South collaboration which provides hope and inspiration to the developing world.

As a developing country, China is naturally an emerging political and economic force in the Global South. China has consistently stood in solidarity with fellow developing countries, through thick and thin, and continues to safeguard the shared interests of developing countries.

The far-reaching achievements of China’s social and economic transformation have inspired many countries in Africa to learn and borrow best practices from China. It is also a fact that most Global South countries are highly receptive to China’s experience of development, which serves as a model for many developing countries.

Africa and China therefore look forward, as said in the Consensus, to working with the international community to deepen the solidarity, co-operation and the alignment between international initiatives.

In this regard it is vital to promote the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, enhance high-quality Belt and Road Initiative co-operation, implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilisation Initiative, to open a new chapter in global development and modernisation toward the achievement of common prosperity.

A further development of major significance in the Global South is the expanding BRICS partnership of emerging economies and developing countries. BRICS continues to give concrete and practical content to the core principle on which it was founded, namely one of shaping an international order that is fairer, just, inclusive, equitable and representative.

BRICS is fast evolving into a champion of the needs and concerns of the peoples of Africa and the Global South.

Africa therefore strongly values the commendable approach adopted by the Africa-China Dar es Salaam Consensus, which undoubtedly strongly resonates with a large part of the international community and demonstrates the legitimate demand of Africa and China to defend their sovereignty, security and development interests.

The Consensus represents a powerful response in rejecting unilateralism and hegemonic practices, and in addressing global peace and the plight of the poor and marginalised in the world.

* The author is a senior research fellow at the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University and a former senior diplomat in the South African Department of International Relations and Co-operation. This article was originally published in China Watch, China Daily.

** The views expressed herein are not necessarily those of IOL or Independent Media.