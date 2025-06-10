Youth unemployment in SA surges to 46%- Advocacy groups demand jobs guarantee

As South Africa commemorates Youth Month, a time to honour the fearless spirit of the 1976 generation, an urgent cry echoes from the streets and townships: The country’s youth are being left behind as the youth unemployment crisis worsens.

Advocacy group United Africans Transformation (UAT) has voiced deep sorrow and rising anger over what it calls a national shame as the continuing rise in youth unemployment unfolds.

According to the latest figures from Statistics South Africa, the national unemployment rate has climbed to 32.9%, with over 8.2 million South Africans out of work.

Youth unemployment has surged to 46.1%, up from 44.6% in the previous quarter.

On Monday, UAT stated that, in absolute numbers, over 151,000 young people have become jobless within three months, and an alarming 153,000 youth jobs have been lost in the same period.