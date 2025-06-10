What to expect from Ramaphosa's National Dialogue in August
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the National Dialogue will be held in August.
Image: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers
President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially announced the launch of a nationwide and inclusive National Dialogue.
The initiative is aimed at reshaping South Africa’s future in the face of deep social and economic challenges and comes amid rising inequality, unemployment, crime, and systemic corruption.
Ramaphosa revealed that a National Convention will be convened on August 15, bringing together leaders from across political, civil, religious, traditional, and business sectors.
This convention will mark the formal start of a people-led, society-wide process to reflect on the state of the nation and forge a new shared vision for South Africa.
“At every turning point in our history - from ending apartheid to building democracy - it has been dialogue that led us forward,” Ramaphosa stated, adding that dialogue is in South African DNA.
Ramaphosa emphasised that these “persistent wounds” demand urgent, collective action, and a renewed national compact.
The National Dialogue will not be a single event, but a phased, participatory process unfolding through local consultations, sectoral discussions, and provincial gatherings.
It will culminate in a second convention in early 2026, where a national programme of action will be adopted, according to the president.
To oversee the process, Ramaphosa has appointed an Eminent Persons Group—a diverse body of respected South Africans tasked with guiding and championing the dialogue.
“This is a call to every South African—young and old, rural and urban, from all communities—to help define our common future,” said the President. “Together, we must shape the next chapter of our democracy.”
Among others, the group includes Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane, leader of the Zion Christian Church, Grace Bishop Engenas Lekganyane, leader of the St Engenas Zion Christian Church, Bheki Ntshalintshali, unionist and former COSATU General Secretary and Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain and world champion.
The Dialogue is expected to align with South Africa’s Vision 2030 and reinvigorate the National Development Plan with fresh consensus and commitment.
