Joburg's MMC leads crackdown on illegal occupiers in the CBD

Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Human Settlements, Mlungisi Mabaso, led a high-impact operation on Tuesday targeting illegally occupied properties within the Central Business District (CBD). Image: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

Six undocumented foreign nationals were detained by Home Affairs officials and immigration officers following a raid led by the City of Johannesburg MMC for Human Settlement, Mlungisi Mabaso. Mabaso, who was in the company of officials from Johannesburg Social Housing Company (JOSHCO), Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), Public Safety officials, Home Affairs representatives, and other officials, conducted a high-impact blitz raid on the illegally occupied AA House Building in the CBD on Tuesday morning.

The focus of the raid in the city centre was on several JOSHCO-owned buildings to improve service delivery, safety, and operational efficiency. Mabaso indicated that this proactive raid comes on the back of the influx of foreigners who are dominating the rental market in some of the government-owned buildings in the city centre.

He added that the raid underscores the city's commitment to enhancing service delivery, ensuring safety, and supporting the economic empowerment of our communities through effective management of JOSHCO’s commercial properties. "We have already arrested six undocumented foreigners during this raid, and because the majority of our buildings and most of our hijacked buildings are being occupied by foreign nationals, whenever we requested to intervene, we are told to provide alternative accommodation to evacuate. "We are confronted by those challenges as we are unable to do anything with them. We cannot even demand their immigration statuses. That is why we have Home Affairs here with us today and other departments," he said.

Mabaso indicated that the operation aims to create a safer, more vibrant Johannesburg where residents can enjoy quality services and opportunities for growth. This operation comes hot on the heels of a similar operation which took place early last month, which targeted Textile House and African Diamond — both located on the corner of Kerk and Goud streets.