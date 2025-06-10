Is Mpho Phalatse quitting Johannesburg's Mayoral race for good?

Former City of Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse revealed that she has no intention of contesting for the mayoral position at the city in the upcoming local government elections. Image: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA)

Former City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she will not be contesting the city’s mayoral position in the 2026 local government elections. Phalatse, who made history in November 2021 as the first woman mayor of Johannesburg, confirmed to IOL that she has no intention of returning to the mayoral seat. “I am not considering making the move,” she stated, drawing a definitive line under ongoing speculation about a potential political comeback in the metro.

Her tenure as mayor was cut short in early 2023 after a motion of no confidence - spearheaded by the ANC and EFF - led to her removal. Despite the setback, Phalatse has remained a prominent figure within the Democratic Alliance (DA), and in April 2023, she challenged party leader John Steenhuisen for the top post at the DA's federal congress. The move demonstrated her ambition and resilience, reinforcing her role as a serious national political player.

While she declined to weigh in on the DA’s current internal dynamics or the state of governance in Johannesburg, Phalatse made it clear: her political journey is far from over. “I am still a member of the DA,” she said, leaving the door open for future roles beyond the city. However, DA federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, said everyone in the party was free to apply if they were living in Johannesburg by the time the election happened. “If Mpho applies, she will get a fair chance like everyone else in the process,” she said.

Zille is also considering contesting the mayoral position. In 2016, Phalatse left a prosperous medical practice to work for the City of Johannesburg and entered mainstream politics. Her departure as a councillor will take effect on September 30th, following seven years of public service. She had important leadership positions throughout her time there, such as Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Health and Social Development, where she supported important social and public health programs.