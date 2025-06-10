Helen Zille's mayoral ambitions in Johannesburg slammed by MK Party

DA's Federal chairperson, Helen Zille, said she was considering contesting the mayoral seat in Johannesburg ahead of the 2026 local government elections. Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

MK Party (MKP) has rejected Helen Zille's intention to be the next mayor of Johannesburg, saying they are more capable of rescuing the city and returning it to its former glory. The confidence stems from its performance in the 2024 national and provincial elections. This also included the recent by-election outcome. “Let it be known that the MK Party stands ready and capable to rescue the City come the 2026 Local Government Elections,” MKP said in a statement. This comes after DA federal council chairperson, Zille, told IOL that she was considering contesting the mayoral seat in Johannesburg metro. This is ahead of the local government elections in 2026.

MKP said it was nonsensical to consider the possibility of a Capetonian resident holding Mayoral capacity in a City that she is alien to. “We call on the residents of Johannesburg, especially proud black people, to reject the propaganda that the DA does not see colour. As shown in the City of Cape Town, the DA's priorities tend to shift depending on the race of the residents. “There are more than enough black candidates who can adequately fulfil the mayoral mandate in the City of Johannesburg,” the MK Party said. Additionally, in the build-up to the local government elections, the MK Party said it will share a credible plan on how to rebuild this once glorious but broken city.