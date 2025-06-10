Helen Zille considers Joburg mayorship – but can she legally run without living there?

Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille will need to have a Joburg residency prior participating in the mayoral elections. Image: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille can only contest the mayoral race for the City of Johannesburg in the upcoming 2026 local government elections if she establishes residency in the metro. This is according to political analyst Dr Levy Ndou who spoke with IOL News on Tuesday. Ndou said Zille must prove she resides in Johannesburg by obtaining a local address, registering to vote in the area, and securing proof of residence. This comes after Zille's indicated she was contemplating running for mayor of Johannesburg.

The former Western Cape premier said she feels a deep connection to the city where she was born. "I have been approached to put my hat in the ring for mayor. I am still considering it and consulting my family," Zille previously said in an interview with IOL News. Earlier, IOL News reported that Zille, who currently resides in the Western Cape, acknowledged the logistical and political implications of the move.

She emphasised her longstanding ties to Johannesburg, “I was born in Hillbrow. A lot of my family used to live in Johannesburg, and my sister still does. I grew up there, worked there, and I love Johannesburg. I have deep roots and unfinished business in the city.” However, Ndou clarified that legally, Zille can run for the position if she meets the following requirements: - Be a South African citizen - Be at least over 18 years old - Be a registered voter in the City of Johannesburg - Not be disqualified under the Municipal Structures Act 117 of 1998 (e.g., due to criminal convictions)

The candidates must also be nominated by a political party or, if running independently, by a group of registered voters in the metro. “She would qualify. The only thing she needs to do is have residency in Johannesburg. She can buy a house or rent a flat and register to vote in the area,” Ndou said. He added that the law is not as strict as many people think, but those minimum criteria must be met.

While Zille’s eligibility is not in question, Ndou said her potential candidacy could raise internal tensions within the DA. “There’s nothing wrong with her contesting the position,” he said. “But it could send the message that the DA lacks capable leaders in Johannesburg, which might be interpreted as a vote of no confidence in the local party structures.” Ndou also questioned whether Zille’s bid might blur the line between party leadership and governance. “She occupies a strategic role in the DA. Why not focus on that? If she says she has ‘unfinished business’ in Johannesburg, what exactly is it, and couldn’t someone else in the party take that forward?” He warned that such a move might discourage other party members who aspire to leadership positions. “This creates the impression that Zille is bigger than the party. Deploying herself could backfire. The DA should have carefully calculated the political cost of this move,” he said.