Health Minister reassures South Africa about new Covid-19 variant Nimbus

With South Africa experiencing its coldest weather yet, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has assured South Africans that the current Covid-19 variant, reported to be circulating in 22 countries, is no cause for concern as his department is closely monitoring the Nimbus or NB.1.8.1 Covid-19 variant. On Tuesday, Motsoaledi addressed the 4th G20 Health Working Group meeting held at the Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, where health professionals and policymakers from across the globe gathered to discuss various health-related issues, including having a clear focus on pandemic prevention preparedness, and response, which is one of the five G20 Health Working Group priorities.

While cases of Covid-19 have been detected in India, as well as 21 other countries, including regions of Asia, Europe, the US, and Australia, Motsoaledi warned South Africans to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety. "All we are saying is that this is under surveillance, and if there is anything to be done, we will inform the public. But for now, continue washing your hands regularly, cover your cough, stay at home, and wear a mask if you think you have caught the flu. That is all that needs to be done for now," the minister stated.

Currently, South Africa is seeing an increase in influenza cases due to the winter season. Those with respiratory symptoms are advised to take extra care with regular hand washing, covering of coughs and sneezes, and by avoiding contact with people who may be at high risk of severe respiratory illnesses. Ahead of the meeting, Motsoaledi indicated that his department will use this meeting to advocate for concrete, actionable strategies to operationalise vaccine equity as a core pillar of global pandemic readiness, as part of discussions on critical global health-related issues.