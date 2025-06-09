'Not an option': Helen Zille's bid to be Joburg's next mayor faces fierce opposition

Political tensions rise as Helen Zille considers Johannesburg mayoral candidacy Image: Supplied

The political landscape in South Africa’s economic hub is becoming increasingly tense as Helen Zille, the Federal Council chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA), considers a bid to become the next mayor of Joburg. Zille confirmed she has been approached as the DA’s candidate and is currently weighing her options. However, her potential candidacy faces mounting opposition from other political parties and critics who label her as “toxic” to work with. While she has been credited with strengthening the DA’s PR image and appealing to middle-class voters, critics argue her record on racial issues and her relationships with black leaders have been problematic. Independent political analyst Joe Mhlanga points out that her path to becoming mayor will likely be complicated.

“Her chances will depend heavily on whether she can secure support from the ANC,” Mhlanga explains. “The ANC has shown some willingness to work with the DA in other regions, but that’s unlikely to happen easily in Johannesburg.” Adding to the challenges, the opposition is vocally against Zille’s bid. Herman Mashaba, leader of ActionSA and a former Johannesburg mayor, quickly criticised her candidacy. "Johannesburg doesn’t need someone like Helen Zille. She is the most toxic person to work with, her track record speaks for itself,” Mashaba said. Mashaba’s comments reflect broader concerns about Zille’s ability to unite the city’s diverse communities.

He recalled her past statements and actions, which many perceive as dismissive of black leadership and communities. “She’s created the most unequal society in the Western Cape,” Mashaba added. “And now she wants to bring that model to Johannesburg at the expense of the majority.” Political strategist and analyst Joe Mhlanga suggests Zille may be trying to exploit internal party divisions and the fractured opposition landscape. “With many parties preoccupied with their internal battles, Zille may see an opportunity to attract white voters by positioning herself as a stable, capable leader,” he said. “But she’s not concerned about winning over black voters, who she believes are unlikely to support her.”

Meanwhile, Dunga, chair of the Gauteng branch of the EFF, dismissed the idea of Zille as a viable candidate altogether. “A DA candidate like Zille is not an option,” Dunga said bluntly. “They’re using Johannesburg to consolidate their white vote, just as they did in previous national elections by replacing black leaders with white ones. They aim to maintain influence among their base, not genuinely serve the people.” The battle lines are becoming clearer as Johannesburg prepares for the 2026 local elections. The city’s vast townships and historically marginalised communities face uncertain futures, whether under DA-led governance or other coalitions.