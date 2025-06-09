Johannesburg residents prefer Morero and Mashaba over DA mayors as Zille considers candidacy

As Johannesburg prepares to elect its next mayor, residents say they will vote for Dada Morero or Herman Mashaba, but no more DA mayors. Image: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

Some residents of Johannesburg have expressed that they want nothing to do with Democratic Alliance (DA) mayors. This comes after DA federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, stated that she’s considering running for the City of Joburg mayor seat in the 2026 local government elections. Zille confirmed to IOL News at the weekend that she is considering a bid to become the next mayor of the City of Johannesburg. She confirmed she has been approached to run as the party’s candidate and is currently weighing her options.

The news has sparked mixed reactions from the public and drawn criticism from opposition parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA. Even though some residents support Zille’s potential candidacy, others see her as a symbol of political regression. Zille has held several senior positions in the DA, including party leader, premier of the Western Cape, and mayor of Cape Town. However, her track record, particularly the allegations regarding the neglect of black communities such as Khayelitsha, may present challenges if she chooses to run for mayor in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg continues to face deep-rooted challenges, including water shortages, power outages, hijacked buildings, pothole-riddled roads, malfunctioning traffic lights, crumbling infrastructure, uncollected waste, overcrowded informal settlements, and rampant crime. In the past eight years, the city has had nine mayors from multiple parties, but service delivery has steadily declined. The current mayor, Dada Morero, of the African National Congress (ANC), is also under fire from both residents and political opponents for failing to address these issues. Morero recently introduced a “bomb squad” initiative to fast-track service delivery across the city. Despite this, many residents say their living conditions remain dire.

Speaking with IOL News, Patrick Mohlomphegi, 53, from Meadowlands, Zone 7 in Soweto, expressed disappointment in Morero’s leadership and called for the return of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. “I think Herman Mashaba can be the best mayor, compared to the current one,” Mohlomphegi said. Mashaba served as Johannesburg mayor from 2016 to 2019 under the DA. “During his time, the city had fewer potholes, Pick It Up was functional, and we got a qualified audit. The DA recalled him because he outsmarted them; he didn’t follow their agenda.”

Phumelelo Mgunuzu, 34, from Kya Sands informal settlement near Cosmo City, agreed. The area faces severe service delivery failures, including water shortages, uncollected garbage, and illegal electricity connections. “We’ve had so many mayors, and none have done anything. Mashaba was better. We could at least see some service delivery during his time,” he told IOL News. However, despite strong criticism, others remain loyal to Morero. Emily Makolometša, a resident of Alexandra, said she will vote for him again despite ongoing issues with housing, sanitation, and infrastructure in the area. “I stand with Dada Morero,” she said. “He won’t please everyone, but we do see changes, waste is being collected, and we have water. We don’t want the DA because their councillors only attend those ones in the suburbs, not townships.”