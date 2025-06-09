Gayton McKenzie: 'If I were President, I would scrap BEE and start an empowerment bank'

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie proposes bold reforms, criticizes Black millionaires for lacking community investment, and blames illegal immigration for unemployment, urging South Africans to embrace “unpopular decisions” for collective growth.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, says if he were made president, he would completely scrap the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) policy.

He was speaking at the Black Business Council Summit on Friday.

Instead, he proposes replacing it with a single empowerment bank, funded by a mandatory contribution of 1% of turnover from all white-owned businesses and previously empowered individuals.

“You can’t build wealth without collateral,” McKenzie said. He believes the new bank would provide loans where “your blackness will be your collateral. Your black skin.”

According to him, this model avoids the counterproductive practice of forced partnerships, such as the 26% equity expectations under current BEE frameworks.

“Instead of telling white people, come make me a 26% partner, I will not do that. That’s not business. That’s counterproductive.”