Could Helen Zille be Joburg's next mayor?

DA Federal leader, Helen Zille says she's been approached to take over the mayoral hotseat in Johannesburg

Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chairperson, Helen Zille, confirmed her contemplation of contesting the mayorship of Johannesburg.

Zille disclosed that she has been approached regarding the DA’s candidacy but is currently discussing the implications of such an undertaking with her family. This is as the political parties are gearing up for the 2026 local government elections.

In an interview with IOL, Zille remarked, “I have been approached to put my hat in the ring for mayor. I am still considering it and consulting my family.”

Despite her longstanding political career, which includes serving as the DA’s leader from 2007 to 2015 and holding two full terms as Premier of the Western Cape, Zille faces a potentially daunting path ahead.

She emphasised that, should she choose to run, she would need to undergo the same intensive selection process as any other candidate.