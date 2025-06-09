Could Helen Zille be Joburg's next mayor?
DA Federal leader, Helen Zille says she's been approached to take over the mayoral hotseat in Johannesburg
Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chairperson, Helen Zille, confirmed her contemplation of contesting the mayorship of Johannesburg.
Zille disclosed that she has been approached regarding the DA’s candidacy but is currently discussing the implications of such an undertaking with her family. This is as the political parties are gearing up for the 2026 local government elections.
In an interview with IOL, Zille remarked, “I have been approached to put my hat in the ring for mayor. I am still considering it and consulting my family.”
Despite her longstanding political career, which includes serving as the DA’s leader from 2007 to 2015 and holding two full terms as Premier of the Western Cape, Zille faces a potentially daunting path ahead.
She emphasised that, should she choose to run, she would need to undergo the same intensive selection process as any other candidate.
For over a year, the DA has been actively identifying potential candidates for the mayorship, drawing interest from various individuals. However, Zille highlighted a significant obstacle: some prospective candidates have cited dissatisfaction with the mayoral remuneration as a reason for their reluctance to enter the race.
Meanwhile, Zille has not shied away from addressing the pressing challenges besieging Johannesburg. She has voiced grave concerns over the city’s decline, attributing much of the deterioration to the inefficiencies within its coalition government.
“The state of Johannesburg is worrying,” Zille stated, especially regarding crumbling infrastructure and unreliable services that, according to her, are contributing to a steady exodus of residents.
The urgency of Johannesburg’s situation was starkly highlighted in November when the DA formally called for the dissolution of the Johannesburg Water board, amid an ongoing crisis characterised by severe water supply shortages.
In response to these escalating issues, current mayor Dada Morero has initiated a ‘bomb squad’ team to tackle service delivery deficiencies, a move particularly aimed at restoring confidence ahead of the forthcoming G20 summit later this year.
