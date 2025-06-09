ATM replaces leader Vuyo Zungula with Chief Apostle Nongqunga of Twelve Apostles Church

ATM's leadership change: Vuyo Zungula steps down, Chief Apostle Nongqunga takes charge Image: Supplied

In a surprising turn of events, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) has announced the removal of its leader, Vuyo Zungula, amid internal shifts within the party. Zungula, a prominent figure in South African politics, has been reportedly replaced by Professor Caesar Nongqunga, the current Chief Apostle of the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ (TACC) worldwide. Insiders who spoke to IOL stated that this move is boost the party's performance in the upcoming local government elections scheduled for 2026. Vuyo Zungula, a lawyer by training, emerged as a key figure in South African politics when he founded the African Transformation Movement in 2018.

Known for his advocacy of social justice and economic transformation and his vocal stance on corruption, Zungula quickly gained visibility on the national stage. His leadership style combined political activism with a grassroots empowerment focus, resonating with many marginalised communities. Zungula’s political journey has been marked by a commitment to promoting African values and traditions, within South Africa's democratic framework. He positioned ATM as a party advocating for radical economic transformation, land reform, and the fight against systemic corruption.

Despite being a relatively new party, ATM made notable inroads in the 2019 general elections, securing several parliamentary seats and positioning itself as a voice for the underrepresented. Nongqunga, a prominent religious leader and scholar, commands a substantial following both in South Africa and internationally. His appointment signals a significant shift in ATM’s leadership style, potentially blending political engagement with spiritual guidance.