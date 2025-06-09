ATM leader Vuyo Zungula replaced by Professor Caesar Nongqunga

Vuyo Zungula steps down as ATM leader, Professor Nongqunga takes the helm Image: Supplied

In a surprising turn of events, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) has announced the removal of its leader, Vuyo Zungula, amid internal shifts within the party. Zungula, a prominent figure in South African politics, has been replaced by Professor Caesar Nongqunga, the current Chief Apostle of the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ (TACC) worldwide. Vuyo Zungula, a lawyer by training, emerged as a key figure in South African politics when he founded the African Transformation Movement in 2018. In a statement issued by the party on Monday, ATM extended its gratitude to Zungula for his remarkable service over the past seven years.

“His visionary leadership has been instrumental in registering the party, advocating for the voiceless, and firmly establishing the ATM on the political landscape of South Africa. “Under President Zungula’s stewardship, the ATM has grown from its modest beginnings to a formidable force, advocating for economic transformation and the upliftment of the marginalised communities across our nation. “President Zungula continues as Party Leader in Parliament, where he will continue his tireless work in advocating for the emancipation of the downtrodden and ensuring that their voices are heard. As the party welcomed Nongqunga into his new role as President, it acknowledged his profound vision for the ATM.

“Professor Nongqunga is a leader and a beacon of hope for many. “His commitment to establishing proper democracy and holistic liberation encompasses creating a conducive environment for citizens' physical, psychological, social, socio-economic, and spiritual growth. “His extensive experience in leadership and community service-building houses, initiating agricultural projects, providing educational funding, and creating jobs-reflects his dedication to uplifting those in need,” read the statement. The party stated that the National Executive Committee decided to separate the roles of party advocacy and organisational building, which will significantly benefit the ATM.

Known for his advocacy of social justice and economic transformation and his vocal stance on corruption, Zungula quickly gained visibility on the national stage. His leadership style combined political activism with a grassroots empowerment focus, resonating with many marginalised communities. Zungula’s political journey has been marked by a commitment to promoting African values and traditions within South Africa's democratic framework. He positioned ATM as a party advocating for radical economic transformation, land reform, and the fight against systemic corruption. Despite being a relatively new party, ATM made notable inroads in the 2019 general elections, securing several parliamentary seats and positioning itself as a voice for the underrepresented.