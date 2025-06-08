NCC's Fadiel Adams lashes at DA for 'taking credit 'for tackling police top brass'

NCC’s Fadiel Adams. Image: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Media

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) has accused the DA of trying to take credit for laying charges of fraud, nepotism, and defeating the ends of justice against police top brass. NCC leader Fadiel Adams has launched a blistering attack on the DA, as tensions escalated over recent media statements and his ongoing feud with Portfolio Committee on Police chairperson, Ian Cameron. “We are tired of the DA for shielding crime and then attempting to take the credit when the dominoes start tumbling.” Adams' complaint comes after the DA’s Dianne Kohler-Barnard issued a statement on senior SAPS Crime Intelligence official, Major-General Philani Lushaba.

Kohler-Barnard, a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI), said the DA had submitted urgent questions to the police minister following an investigation by the Inspector-General of Intelligence into unlawful property acquisitions by Crime Intelligence. She also called for top officials to be summoned to Parliament. In response, the NCC Cape Metro Region said it was Adams who had laid charges of fraud, nepotism, and defeating the ends of justice against senior SAPS figures. “His fight for accountability has not been an easy one, and most certainly not one backed by the DA… In stark contrast, the DA's own Cameron previously accused our president of being ‘handled’ while appearing to shield the very same SAPS officials we sought to expose. “At a time when leadership and integrity were needed, the DA chose to question the motives of a man fighting for the truth. Now, as the hour of reckoning approaches and accountability becomes inevitable, the DA has suddenly found its voice, attempting to reclaim credibility by releasing a statement that aligns itself with the work the NCC initiated.”

Adams said that when corruption is uncovered at the highest levels of SAPS, it Is Parliament’s duty to act. “When you find out that the chairperson of the committee shields the generals who appear to be implicated, then that begs you to ask certain questions. We have gone as far as to lay the charges... The chair of the portfolio, the Honourable Ian Cameron, refuses to allow us to hold them accountable. "...Why is it that the DA seeks answers when the case is concluded? It's nothing more than an attempt to hijack our work," Adams said. “The necks, we've put on the line. The death threats we've had to face... The DA has sat very comfortably defending these people. Now we seek answers. That's the reason that statement went out.”

“Some of the most senior policemen in the country are going to stand before the court for what they've done. All those other parties that have been there since forever — what have they been doing?” Adams asked. Kohler-Barnard defended her role, saying she had been authorised to speak publicly after the IGI concluded the investigation. “He has completed his investigation and has given me permission in writing to speak as I have. I have no knowledge of what Mr Adams does or does not do.”

Cameron dismissed Adams' criticism, saying his comments had no impact on him. “I take note of the comments, but that being said, I don’t lose sleep from a little group of radicals.” He accused Adams of derailing committee proceedings and raising issues outside the agreed agenda. “We'd be sitting... reviewing the police budget, and then suddenly he goes off on a tangent...I've got no problem with the police having to answer to account, but... you can’t start questioning them on crime intelligence” without preparation. Cameron also questioned the credibility of Adams’ claims. “I won’t be surprised if some of it is true... but making accusations like I’m defending people? People know me. I’m the last person who’d be defending someone who deliberately went out and did something wrong.”