ANCYL KZN criticises inclusion of Israel athletes in 2025 Comrades Marathon
Citing apartheid and genocide allegations, ANCYL demands the removal of six Israeli runners from the Comrades Marathon, urging broader support against sportswashing and symbolic normalisation of Israel.
The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned the Comrades Marathon Association's (CMA) decision to allow Israeli athletes to participate in the 2025 Comrades Marathon.
ANCYL provincial spokesperson, Sanele Hlongwa, described the move as a “profound sense of betrayal,” urging the CMA to reconsider what he sees as a decision that “undermines the very principles this race has come to embody — unity, sacrifice, and justice.”
In a statement, the Youth League highlighted that the participation of athletes representing Israel contradicts South Africa’s long-standing commitment to international solidarity and human rights, particularly regarding the Palestinian struggle.
“This decision stands in stark contradiction to South Africa’s principled stance on international justice and solidarity, especially about the ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people under occupation and apartheid,” the statement read.
The League argued that allowing Israeli nationals to compete in an event as iconic and morally significant as the Comrades Marathon risks legitimising a state currently facing credible allegations of genocide before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Hlongwa added, “As South Africans, shaped by our own liberation struggle and guided by the ethos of human rights, we cannot remain silent while Israeli athletes represent a regime accused of grave international crimes.”
The Youth League has called for the immediate withdrawal of six Israel athletes registered for the 2025 race: Mikhail Oshurov, Avigdor Book, Ami Elkus, Jonathan Watkins, Gil Gemer, and Nick Katsman.
The Youth League clarified that their protest is not against the individuals themselves but against the symbolism of their participation, which they believe contributes to “sportswashing” the image of an apartheid state.
They further called on civil society, youth organisations, and trade unions to join in rejecting the normalisation of Israel’s global image through sporting platforms.
Despite their criticism, the Youth League offered encouragement to all runners, especially young athletes, stating, “May your participation remind us of the power of endurance — not only in sport, but in the ongoing pursuit of justice.’’
IOL has reached out to the Comrades Marathon Association for comment. The story will be updated once a response is received.
