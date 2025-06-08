ANCYL KZN criticises inclusion of Israel athletes in 2025 Comrades Marathon

Citing apartheid and genocide allegations, ANCYL demands the removal of six Israeli runners from the Comrades Marathon, urging broader support against sportswashing and symbolic normalisation of Israel.

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned the Comrades Marathon Association's (CMA) decision to allow Israeli athletes to participate in the 2025 Comrades Marathon.

ANCYL provincial spokesperson, Sanele Hlongwa, described the move as a “profound sense of betrayal,” urging the CMA to reconsider what he sees as a decision that “undermines the very principles this race has come to embody — unity, sacrifice, and justice.”

In a statement, the Youth League highlighted that the participation of athletes representing Israel contradicts South Africa’s long-standing commitment to international solidarity and human rights, particularly regarding the Palestinian struggle.

“This decision stands in stark contradiction to South Africa’s principled stance on international justice and solidarity, especially about the ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people under occupation and apartheid,” the statement read.