'We are very, very stable': Duduzile Zuma- Sambudla dismisses instability claims in MK Party
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla MK Party MP dismisses instability claims, stating the party remains focused and united despite recent leadership changes and internal challenges.
Image: File
Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) Member of Parliament Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has dismissed claims of instability within the party, following recent leadership changes.
Speaking during party activities in Seshego, outside Polokwane in Limpopo on Friday, Zuma-Sambudla said the party remains stable and focused on its growth trajectory.
Zuma-Sambudla reiterated,' There is no destabilisation within the party.
“This one, I can say that there is no destabilisation. We are a growing party, and we are going to encounter many issues. We started crawling, now we are going to walk, soon we will be sprinting to the union buildings.”
Earlier this week, IOL reported that Floyd Shivambu, who assumed the secretary-general position last year, has been redeployed to parliament.
This comes after Shivambu’s removal, followed by a controversial, unsanctioned visit to self-proclaimed 'prophet' Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi, and deepening factional divisions within the party’s upper ranks.
This development comes after MK Party leader Jacob Zuma and MK’s national officials met on Monday to reflect on the state of the organisation and specifically address Shivambu’s conduct.
According to the party, the trip violated Section 3(j) of its Constitution, which prohibits international engagements not aligned with MK’s agenda.
In an official statement, the party said: “It was reaffirmed that the trip was not an officially sanctioned programme of the organisation or the President, which therefore goes against the constitution of the party.
''Zuma and the National Officials were left with no other option but to act swiftly in addressing this matter.”
Shivambu will now be redeployed to the National Assembly, with the party citing his extensive parliamentary experience as a key reason.
Zuma-Sambudla stressed the party’s stability, saying, “Once again, there is no instability. We are very, very stable. We do things that make sense to our party. It doesn't matter what it looks like from the outside for us it makes sense.”
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel
IOL Politics
Related Topics: