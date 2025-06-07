'We are very, very stable': Duduzile Zuma- Sambudla dismisses instability claims in MK Party

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla MK Party MP dismisses instability claims, stating the party remains focused and united despite recent leadership changes and internal challenges.

Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) Member of Parliament Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has dismissed claims of instability within the party, following recent leadership changes.

Speaking during party activities in Seshego, outside Polokwane in Limpopo on Friday, Zuma-Sambudla said the party remains stable and focused on its growth trajectory.

Zuma-Sambudla reiterated,' There is no destabilisation within the party.

“This one, I can say that there is no destabilisation. We are a growing party, and we are going to encounter many issues. We started crawling, now we are going to walk, soon we will be sprinting to the union buildings.”

Earlier this week, IOL reported that Floyd Shivambu, who assumed the secretary-general position last year, has been redeployed to parliament.

This comes after Shivambu’s removal, followed by a controversial, unsanctioned visit to self-proclaimed 'prophet' Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi, and deepening factional divisions within the party’s upper ranks.