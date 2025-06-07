Ramaphosa honours Dr. Tshenuwani Farisani: A tireless freedom fighter

President, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa, delivers the eulogy at the funeral of Reverend Dr. Tshenuwani Simon Farisani, paying tribute to a fearless freedom fighter, principled leader, and servant of the people in Venda, Limpopo. Image: ANC/X

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Dr Tshenuwani Farisani, hailing him as an extraordinary leader, revered cleric, and tireless anti-apartheid activist whose legacy will endure for generations. Speaking at the official funeral held at the University of Venda in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, Ramaphosa joined dignitaries, mourners, and family members in celebrating the life and impact of the revered Lutheran minister. Dr Farisani, a prominent figure in the Black Consciousness Movement, dedicated his life to justice and liberation, enduring persecution for his convictions.

“When he was released and went into exile to the United States, he could have easily put the entire experience behind him and led a quiet life,” Ramaphosa said. His unwavering commitment to freedom led him to serve in Parliament and, later, as Speaker of the Limpopo Provincial Legislature in 2004. He passed away at the age of 76 following an undisclosed illness. His contribution to South Africa’s democracy and spiritual life remains indelible.

Additionally, Ramaphosa said Farisani campaigned against the Apartheid regime abroad. “When Venda was proclaimed a so-called independent homeland by the Apartheid regime, he was one of those who were outspoken in his opposition. Even when this brought him into conflict with church leaders in his circuit. His activism continued into the democratic era,” he said.