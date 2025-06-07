Batohi stands her ground as NPA prepares new Gupta extradition bid

National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi announced that the NPA was working on extraditing the Gupta brothers. Image: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Head, Advocate Shamila Batohi, has revealed that the authority is in the process of renewing its extradition attempts for the Gupta brothers. This despite criticism of failed prosecutions and extradition. In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Friday, Batohi said work was being done to ensure that the brothers were brought to justice. “The NPA is working very hard, and I don’t want to give a time frame, but I am certainly hoping that within the next couple of months, they will be able to put together a new extradition with additional charges,” she said.

Batohi said that the previous application failed without any explanation on why their numerous notes sent to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had not been responded to. However, Batohi stressed that they would still face the same challenges because they didn’t know what was the cause of the delay initially. “We certainly don’t want to experience the same fate with the new extradition application when we don’t have some of the reasons from the UAE court denying the first application,” she said. The attempt to extradite the Gupta brothers was made in 2023.

The Gupta brothers are accused of using their close relationship with former President Jacob Zuma to influence senior government decisions and appointments. This was for them to also profit financially from the state. The Zuma and Gupta families—collectively referred to as 'The Zuptas'—have been implicated in allegations of state capture, though both parties deny any wrongdoing.