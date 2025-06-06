EFF’s Julius Malema is ‘quietly’ singing ‘Hallelujah hosanna’ over Trump-Musk fallout

Economic Freedom Fighters(EFF) leader Julius Malema is probably celebrating celebrating the US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk fallout. Image: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers

EFF leader Julius Malema is “quietly enjoying” the dramatic fallout between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, the two figures who have long criticised him over his outspoken rhetoric, radical political views, including the controversial "Kill the Boer" chant. The two had previously accused Malema of inciting violence against white farmers. The red berets have denounced the claim. The latest split between the former allies who were once bound by political interests appears to align with Malema’s long-standing opposition to both.

Trump, in a televised Oval Office tirade, said he was "very disappointed" in Musk after the tech billionaire criticised his spending bill. Musk fired back on X (formerly Twitter), accusing Trump of ingratitude, claiming credit for his 2024 win, and even referencing unverified claims linking Trump to Jeffrey Epstein. The feud has political and economic fallout. Tesla shares dropped, Musk threatened to withdraw from a major US space programme, and Trump also hinted at pulling Musk’s government contracts.

The clash comes amid rising tensions between the US and South Africa. Tensions between the two countries have intensified since Trump’s second term. Last month, during a high-level meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Trump administration in Washington, aimed at mending diplomatic relations between the two countries, Malema took centre stage. Trump played clips of Malema singing the “Kill the boer” chant, which he argued incites violence against white farmers, but the red berets rubbished the claim.

Trump called for Malema’s arrest and denounced South Africa’s land reform as “land seizure.” IOL News previously reported that Malema has vowed to continue singing the controversial song despite strong criticism from Trump. The US also cut HIV/AIDS funding and granted refugee status to 49 white South Africans, claiming racial discrimination, which Pretoria has vehemently rejected. With Musk born in South Africa and now publicly clashing with Trump, Malema “may” see this as more than political theatre, which is possibly a moment of vindication.

Speaking with IOL News, Professor Theo Neethling, from the University of Free State’s Department of Political Studies and Governance, said the fallout between Trump and Musk was “long predictable.” “The Trump-Musk fallout was long predictable, and even if the EFF delights in it, the fact remains that the United States conducts diplomatic relations with the South African government, not with the EFF…,” he said. “The EFF is a relatively small party, as President Ramaphosa pointed out to Trump, and it is not relevant in South Africa's international relations.”

Neethling emphasised that diplomatic relations are maintained between the US government and South African government, not with political outliers. “The Trump administration also conducts its relations with the South African government, and what carries much more weight in the US than Elon Musk are the views and roles of top Republican voices like JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz. They will be decisive in the future US-South Africa relations.” Commenting on the developments of Trump and Musk clashing, Neethling said Malema will continue “loudly in his rhetoric of African self-reliance,” but South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU) understands the importance of maintaining relations with the US, which is the largest economy in the world. “Around 600 American companies invest and do business here in South Africa and contribute to job creation,” he told IOL News. “The Minister of Finance (Enoch Godongwana) also rightly pointed out recently that if the US does not want to do business with a country, it places that country on the periphery of international trade and investment.”

According to Neethling, the Trump and Musk fallout will have no impact on future US and South Africa relations. “Again, top Republican voices like JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Ted Cruz are what matter, as well as those of senior officials in the White House.” Meanwhile, independent political analyst Goodenough Mashego also expressed his views on the Trump and Musk fallout, adding that Malema is probably “enjoying” seeing the two clash. “I think Julius Malema is really enjoying, is really reveling at what is happening because it absorbs him in a way to say, look, two liars are now fighting. You know, they say, do not disturb. Napoleon Bonaparte once said, don't disturb your enemy when he's making a mistake.”

Mashego said he believes that Malema is currently not in any mood to disturb what he called “enemies” as they make mistakes. “I hope he doesn't tweet. I hope he just watches the show. He just enjoys reading Elon Musk and Donald Trump's Truth Social tweets. So that, you know, I think it's a marvel…” He added, “think EFF, I think Julius Malema, he now knows that the person who's been whispering into Donald Trump's eye is no longer in the picture, which means the rhetoric from the part of the White House towards him is going to be limited because Trump doesn't have an original opinion.” “All that he's saying is a megaphone. He's just saying what other people want him to say. So I think this is really the end of the Que de Bois charade that Donald Trump used to stage. And it's the end of that whole obsession by Donald Trump with Elon Musk, because going forward, with the Que de Bois, because going forward, whatever Elon Musk says relating to South Africa, I think one of the people is going to really try to ridicule it will be Donald Trump.” “So they have two fools, two buffoons, really ridiculing each other,” Mashego added.