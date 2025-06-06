Dr Nobuhle Nkabane apologises for her conduct in Parliamentary Committee

Higher Education Minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane. Image: Supplied

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, has publicly apologised for her behaviour in a Parliamentary Committee on Higher Education session held earlier this week after being lambasted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. In a post on X, she said that she had reflected and acknowledged “that the situation could have been handled differently”. Nkabane met with the Committee earlier this week, to in theory, explain why she appointed certain people as chairmen of 21 Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) recently and then withdrew those appointments.

However, Nkabane was accused of not providing a detailed explanation and of not being transparent over her withdrawal of the appointments, and said any process needed to ensure that it was not victim to state capture or be dominated by any one political party when it came to political allegiance of those chosen for the role. She was also accused of not listening and telling Members of Parliament that, even though she withdrew appointments of chairmen, that process was not flawed. One member went as far as to say that no-one would believe her. Ramaphosa’s indirectly said the Minister had called the process, and Parliament into ill repute. “The public broadcast of Parliamentary proceedings and the viral spread of content from and public comment on these proceedings demand that all Ministers and senior officials remain conscious of all aspects of their conduct during such proceedings."

Ramaphosa’s office stated, “he has requested that the Minister provides him with a detailed report on the decorum and substance of her engagement with Parliament”. Nkabane said she “noted” Ramaphosa’s statement and that of other “concerns raised by various stakeholders”. Ramaphosa also said he wanted a report on the process undertaken to appoint board members to the SETA authorities that were at the centre of the Portfolio Committee's questions. “The request for the report is in view of the President's expectation that Ministers, Deputy Ministers and senior executives in our public sector conduct themselves professionally, transparently and cordially in engaging with Parliament and other accountability institutions.”