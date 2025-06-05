Snackgate: Ramaphosa goes for Nkabane after she chews through Parliament grilling

President Cyril Ramaphosa has requested a comprehensive report from Higher Education Minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane on thr SETA appointments. Image: YouTube Screenshot

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally requested a detailed report from Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane concerning her conduct when she was seen eating and being dismissive while answering questions from members of parliament on the composition and conduct of the Sector Education and Training Authority’s (SETA) advisory panel. Ramaphosa wants Nkabane to answer on her "decorum" while engaging with parliamentarians during the much publicised hearing last week. This was confirmed by the presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, in a media briefing at the Union Buildings on Thursday.

“Ramaphosa has requested that the minister provide him with a detailed report on the decorum and substance of her engagement with Parliament," Magwenya said. “In this regard, the President will appreciate a report on the process undertaken to appoint board members to the SETA that were at the centre of the Portfolio Committee's questions. “The request for the report is in view of the President's expectation that ministers, deputy ministers and senior executives in our public sector conduct themselves professionally, transparently and cordially in engaging with Parliament and other accountability institutions,” said Magwenya.

This comes after Nkabane, refused to answer questions posed to her by MPs in a video that has been widely circulated on social media and has taken to the same platforms to defend herself. Nkabane could be seen chewing on something, while flatly refusing to explain what a credible appointment was. Nkabane last week faced strong criticism after she appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education to explain her controversial SETA chairperson appointments which were reversed after she had to withdraw the process.