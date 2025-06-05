Joburg mayor Dada Morero unveils ‘Bomb Squad' team to tackle city’s problems ahead of G20 Summit

Mayor Dada Morero will unveil the “Bomb Squad” team aimed at tackling challenges facing the city Image: Timothy Bernard /Independent Newspapers

City of Joburg Mayor Dada Morero will unveil the “Bomb Squad” team on Thursday morning, which will be led by ANC Veterans League president Dr Snuki Zikalala, aimed at tackling the city’s dire challenges ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit. Morero will unveil the team at the Soweto Hotel. Last month, IOL News reported that during his State of the City Address (SOCA), Morero said the City would create what they call the “Bomb Squad,” to be led by Zikalala. Its mandate, according to him, will be to identify problem areas and intervene in support of responsible units to ensure the municipality delivers efficient services.

Morero said this is part of a broader turnaround plan for the city. The city is battling challenges including hijacked buildings, a water shortage crisis, constant power outages, pothole-riddled roads, non-functioning traffic and street lights, rampant crime, and widespread corruption in various departments. These challenges have persisted for years, with residents across the city expressing concern about the lack of service delivery. However, little has been done to address the problems.

In military terms, a bomb squad is responsible for identifying and neutralizing explosives. Morero used the analogy to describe the team's mission. “This COJ Bomb Squad must remove constraints that impact the city’s ability to create the Joburg we want to see,” Morero said last month. Zikalala is the president of the ANC Veterans League and a former head of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). The Bomb Squad will begin operations in June.

According to the city, the team will be linked to and embedded in the newly announced Johannesburg Presidential Support Working Group (JPSWG), created by President Cyril Ramaphosa to maximize impact and avoid duplication or uncoordinated interventions. This comes after Ramaphosa voiced deep disappointment in March over the deteriorating state of the city during a meeting with the Johannesburg City Council. “Water and electricity interruptions have become the norm. This has an enormous impact on the quality of life of citizens and the operations of businesses,” Ramaphosa said at that time. “Johannesburg today faces enormous challenges, ranging from financial and governance instability to rapidly deteriorating infrastructure.”