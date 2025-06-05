Happy Birthday, you’re fired! – Roman Cabanac booted by Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen

Roman Cabanac has been dismissed as Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen's Chief of Staff - and on his birthday too!

In a video posted on social media, Cabanac who had taken up the role barely one year ago, said he is not going to go quietly. He further shares his disappointment as how he was axed.

"I received a letter that terminates my tenure as chief of staff to the Minister of Agriculture. I received it yesterday, on my birthday. Fantastic timing," Cabanac said.

He went on to claim that the letter was flawed and that he will seek other options.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) endorsed party leader John Steenhuisen's decision to appoint Cabanac affirming that 'he carefully considered the decision'.

"He applied his mind to this," said the DA's spokesperson Willie Acucamp's said at the time.