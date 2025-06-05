Happy Birthday, you’re fired! – Roman Cabanac booted by Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen
Roman Cabanac has been dismissed as Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen's Chief of Staff - and on his birthday too!
In a video posted on social media, Cabanac who had taken up the role barely one year ago, said he is not going to go quietly. He further shares his disappointment as how he was axed.
"I received a letter that terminates my tenure as chief of staff to the Minister of Agriculture. I received it yesterday, on my birthday. Fantastic timing," Cabanac said.
He went on to claim that the letter was flawed and that he will seek other options.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) endorsed party leader John Steenhuisen's decision to appoint Cabanac affirming that 'he carefully considered the decision'.
"He applied his mind to this," said the DA's spokesperson Willie Acucamp's said at the time.
In September of 2024, John Steenhuisen, allegedly approached Cabanac, asking him to consider stepping down owing to rising public pressure after his unofficial appointment sparked uproar from South Africans who accused him of racism.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were among the parties calling for Cabanac's axing.
"Months after claiming to have asked Cabanac to step down due to his controversies, Steenhuisen has shamelessly retained him, exposing the minister's duplicity," said EFF's national spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys.
"Steenhuisen's commitment to surrounding himself with unqualified and inflammatory individuals highlights the DA history of prioritising racism and cronyism over competence and stability. It is evident that Steenhuisen's statement that he had let Cabanac go were nothing more than hollow attempts to pacify public criticism."
