Cyril Ramaphosa urges global unity to tackle debt sustainability challenges

President Cyril Ramaphosa urges bold, united global action to address debt and development challenges, warning the world has only five years left to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged increased urgency, ambition, and alignment in addressing the global debt crisis that confronts low-income and developing countries, emphasising that the world is racing against time with just five years remaining to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030

Speaking ahead of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), Ramaphosa emphasised the need for unified global action to achieve sustainable development and support vulnerable economies.

“We must achieve these goals not merely because we have committed them to paper, but because the health, welfare, and happiness of billions of people depend on the progress we make.”

He described the conference as a decisive moment for the global community, especially in the wake of the United Nations 2024 Report on the SDGs, which he said “captures the gravity of the crisis.”

Referring directly to the report, Ramaphosa stressed that it makes clear. “We must think and act differently. We must move faster and with far greater ambition. Importantly, we must align our efforts across all available fora and platforms.”