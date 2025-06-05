Arrests made in the shocking assassination of IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole

Tragic death of IFP's Khethamabala Petros Sithole raises alarm over political violence. Image: IFP

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP, Khethamabala Sithole. Police national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the pair will appear before the Palm Ridge magistrate court on Thursday on a charge of murder. Sithole was gunned down in a hail of bullets on May 31 at the Buyafuthi Hostel in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni — a violent act that has stunned the political landscape.

The IFP has welcomed the arrests and commended the police and the task team assigned to the case. “We are encouraged by the announcement from the Office of the Provincial Commissioner in Gauteng regarding the breakthrough in this case, and we continue to place our trust in the justice system to ensure that all those involved — not just the two suspects arrested — are brought to book. “We further urge the SAPS to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the full truth behind this assassination,” the IFP said in a statement.

However, the IFP expressed its deep concern over the tragic death of Sithole, which it firmly believes to be an assassination, despite the current lack of detailed information. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and the IFP has placed its full confidence in law enforcement to uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are swiftly brought to justice. “Sithole was a hard-working servant leader of the people and our country. We have lost a trusted patriot and a diligent leader of the IFP,” the party said.