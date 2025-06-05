ANC, EFF members join 'Bomb Squad' to help turn things around in Joburg at no pay

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero and Dr. Snuki Zikalala announce the new “Bomb Squad” task team during a media briefing at the Soweto Hotel, Kliptown. Image: Timothy Bernad/African Neww Agency (ANA)

ANC-linked members, former city managers, and EFF members have been roped in to form a part of a task team called the “Bomb Squad,” aimed at tackling the City of Johannesburg’s service delivery issues and governance challenges. The team was officially announced on Thursday at the Soweto Hotel in Kliptown by City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero. Addressing the media, Morero said the unit will focus on combating “crime and grime,” lawlessness, and service delivery bottlenecks, and to fast-track municipal turnaround efforts. “Business intelligence gathering will be at the core of the Bomb Squad’s work,” Morero said. “This will be executed by holding meetings with relevant authorities to isolate areas vulnerable to land and building invasions and propose proactive interventions.”

According to Morero, the team’s key objectives include activating rapid response teams in identified service delivery hotspots, acting as the eyes and ears of the executive mayor, and enabling swift interventions to address lawlessness. The initiative comes as the metro is battling with challenges, including hijacked buildings, chronic water shortages, rolling power outages, pothole-riddled roads, broken traffic lights, rampant crime, and widespread municipal corruption. Residents have repeatedly voiced frustration over the city's inability to address these persistent issues.

During his State of the City Address in May, Morero first announced the formation of the Bomb Squad, which is to be led by ANC Veterans League president Dr. Snuki Zikalala. He said the team’s mandate is to identify key problem areas and support city departments in delivering effective services. The ”Bomb Squad” includes several high-profile figures, including former city managers and executives such as Blake Mosley-Lefatole, Mavela Dlamini, and Professor Trevor Fowler. Gerald Dumas, a former chief operations officer, also joins the team, alongside Reggie Boqo, the city’s former group chief finance officer. Philisiwe Twala-Tau will represent SALGA with a focus on enforcing good governance principles, while Vicky Shuping, an advisor to the mayor, will coordinate service delivery and urban management efforts.

Principal Busani Ngwani, from the National School of Governance and a member of the Group Performance Audit Committee, will focus on governance improvements. In addition to the team are Dr. Kwezi Mabasa, from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, and EFF senior researcher Dr. Gumani Tshimomola, both of whom will contribute to economic development strategies, Morero said. Audrey Mothupi, CEO of Systemic Logic Group, will manage partnerships with the private sector. Morero said most of the team members are already employed in Johannesburg or in other municipalities and are volunteering their services. He told the media that only Zikalala will receive a salary.