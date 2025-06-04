The rise and shift of Floyd Shivambu: From ANC Youth League to the MK Party
MK Party’s Floyd Shivambu’s timeline in his rise in politics.
Image: Timothy Bernard/ Independent Newspapers
Floyd Shivambu’s political rise—from the African National Congress Youth League and the Economic Freedom Fighters to his high-profile shift to Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party—embodies the volatility and ambition driving South Africa’s radical left, marked by bold moves, ideological pivots, and a relentless pursuit of power.
Here is a timeline of key events during his rise:
ANC Youth League: The Growing Years
Shivambu, who was born in Limpopo in 1983, started his political career as the president of the Student Representative Council at the University of the Witwatersrand.
Later, as a prominent speaker and political ally of then-leader Julius Malema, he became well-known across the country in the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL).
Both Shivambu and Malema were dismissed from the ANC in 2012 after being disciplined for actions believed to be polarising and harmful to the party's leadership.
Economic Freedom Fighters: Dawn of a New Day
In 2013, Shivambu and Julius Malema co-founded the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), where he first served as Deputy President and later as a Member of Parliament.
They led the EFF to become a daring and unrepentantly extreme leftist movement that supported revolutionary measures including nationalising key industries and taking land without recompense.
The party's ideological foundation and quick rise in South Africa's political scene were greatly influenced by Shivambu.
Former brothers in arms, Shivambu in his red overalls with EFF leader, Julius Malema
Image: Phando Jikelo
The MK Option: A Calculated Defection
In August 2024, Floyd Shivambu formally resigned from the EFF and joined Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), expressing a renewed commitment to advancing what he described as “genuine revolutionary politics.”
His departure marked a significant moment in a growing wave of defections from the EFF to the MKP, following the EFF’s underwhelming performance in the May 2024 national elections.
Shivambu’s move underscored broader ideological shifts within South Africa’s political landscape, as disillusioned leaders and members sought new platforms for their political convictions.
Shortly after his defection, Shivambu was appointed as the national organiser of the MKP.
He was later appointed as secretary-general of the MKP—a key leadership role he embraced with a stated mission to consolidate progressive forces and intensify the struggle for comprehensive liberation and socioeconomic justice.
The Duality of Challenge and Self
Even though Shivambu was a well-known leader, the MKP had many difficulties, including internal strife and factionalism, particularly in the KwaZulu-Natal assembly.
His authority was openly contested by several members, leading to resignations and suspensions as disciplinary measures.
Shivambu vehemently denied these allegations, highlighting that MKP is still a single, coherent group dedicated to its purpose.
Honouring the Past, Shaping the Future
Shivambu’s political journey mirrors the intricate and often turbulent landscape of South Africa’s left-wing politics.
From his early days in the ANCYL, to his bold move to the EFF, and later his shift to the Marxist-inspired MKP, Shivambu has shown a remarkable ability to adapt and maneuver in pursuit of greater influence.
Though his next move remains unpredictable, his path highlights the ever-evolving struggle for ideological clarity and power within South Africa’s vibrant political arena.
Meanwhile, Shivambu has been removed as the MKP’s secretary-general and is redeployed in Parliament.
The party confirmed this in a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday.
