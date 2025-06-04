Portfolio Committee to interrogate private security regulator over procurement allegations

Portfolio Committee set to hold PSIRA accountable for alleged procurement fraud Image: File

The Portfolio Committee on Police is set to engage with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) in the wake of serious allegations surrounding impropriety and fraud linked to the procurement process of PSiRA’s knowledge management system (KMS). These allegations suggest potential misconduct involving senior officials within the authority, raising concerns over the integrity of public procurement processes. The committee has highlighted the importance of this meeting, viewing it as a critical step in ensuring transparency and integrity in an industry that plays a vital role in public safety.

PSiRA, which oversees a multibillion-rand private security sector, is under scrutiny not just for its financial practices, but also for its operational transparency. Any negligence in ethical standards or unlawful practices within the regulatory body could have far-reaching implications, undermining the safety delivered by the private security sector and eroding the confidence of the citizens it aims to protect. The allegations specifically point to the manipulation of the KMS contract, leading to the apparent failure of internal safeguards that are designed to comply with public finance legislation.