MK proposes major constitutional changes: land, elections, compulsory military service

The MK Party’s proposed constitutional amendments seek to reclaim land, recognize indigenous languages, and prioritize South African citizens, framing the Constitution as a transformative tool for justice and sovereignty. Image: Tumi Pakkies/Independent Media

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has submitted a comprehensive set of proposed constitutional amendments to the Constitutional Review process for 2025 that will see changes to how South Africa elects its leaders, land redistribution, a state bank and compulsory military service. The party says its proposals aim to "affirm national sovereignty" and reframe South Africa’s Constitution as a "transformation document which puts the interests of the citizens first and addresses historical injustices committed against the indigenous majority." According to MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, “South Africa belongs to all its citizens, united in our diversity.” This revised clause sets the tone for the rest of the proposals, which the party frames as citizen-centred and de-colonial in nature. Key among the proposed amendments is the revision of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation. The MK Party argues the current framework protects the property rights of the beneficiaries of "colonial and apartheid land theft" and forces the state to compensate for stolen land. The land issue remains deeply contentious in South Africa and has drawn international attention. This comes after President Donald Trump controversially claimed there was a genocide in South Africa. This claim resurfaced when a second, small group of white Afrikaners quietly arrived in the US under Trump’s offer to resettle them amid false claims of white genocide and persecution.

IOL reported that during a high-level meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa last month, Trump asserted that he had received numerous complaints about the treatment of Afrikaners, alleging brutal murders and land seizures. These claims were widely criticised by the South African government as unfounded and inflammatory. The MK Party also wants to introduce direct presidential elections, giving voters the power to elect the president outside party structures, without abolishing party-based processes. Language inclusion is another focal point. The MK Party proposes that Khoi and San Nama languages be officially recognised, aiming to safeguard indigenous heritage. The party also proposes enshrining the right to full employment, rather than just access to job opportunities. In the realm of marriage, the MK Party seeks to constitutionally differentiate traditional marriages from other unions, classifying the latter as civil unions while maintaining their full legal protections. In terms of public services, the party proposes prioritising South African citizens ' access to healthcare, housing, and education.

Earlier this week ActionSA’s parliamentary leader, Athol Trollip, said his party also seeks to amend sections of the Bill of Rights to limit the state’s obligation to non-citizens. Trollip said: “The current universal application of Section 26 has led to unintended consequences,” referencing municipal housing pressures. He further cited health clinics in Johannesburg reporting that over 70% of patient files belong to foreign nationals and that court-ordered school enrolments are straining education resources. The MK Party also proposes restricting citizenship rights to those born of two South African citizen parents and limiting voting rights to individuals with only South African citizenship, citing a need to "ensure patriotism and allegiance to the South African Republic." The party wants to introduce term limits for ministers, premiers, and mayors to promote accountability. It proposes relocating Parliament from the Western Cape to align with the executive and judiciary, arguing this move will harmonise governance structures. In line with promoting national identity and discipline, the party calls for compulsory military service for citizens aged 18 to 25.