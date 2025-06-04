Malema slams ‘fake unity’ among black parties

EFF leader Julius Malema said the call for black unity was a strategic move to destroy the his party.

Malema visited the house to pay respects to Chweneyagae, who died last week and will be laid to rest this weekend.

Speaking to journalists outside the Pretoria home of the late actor Presley Chweneyagae, Malema said genuine unity would mean rallying behind the EFF, not forming competing parties.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has condemned the call for unity among predominantly black political parties, stating that they should join the EFF rather than form parallel parties.

Malema described the recent calls for black political unity as 'disingenuous.'

“It is disingenuous to form another party and say you're calling for black unity. Once you form a party, you're already dividing people.

“So if you wanted to call for unity of people, you should have joined the EFF and not form parallel organisations,” he said.

The EFF is part of the Progressive Caucus in Parliament that include the MK Party, African Transformation Movement (ATM) and UAT.

Malema was responding to the unity call by the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), Ace Magashule.

In an interview with the SABC, Magashule called on MK Party leader Jacob Zuma to call a meeting among black parties to discuss the future of parties in the communities.



“I'm challenging all black parties, including EFF, my brother. That season is still there. People think because they have money. Politics is not about money. It's about conviction. It's about what you stand for,” Magashule said.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula has also previously echoed the sentiments about unity and working together to do more.

However, Malema asked why the call was only directed to the EFF and not other parties.

“They never complained that the ANC doesn't want to unite with them. They never complained that [Patriotic Alliance] PA doesn't want to unite with them. Every time, it’s EFF, we are not going to allow that. You can see it's not black unity,” he said.

The leader said this was an agenda to destroy his party, saying they would not fall for the trap.

“Why are they not giving you a report about all these many black formations that are there? So we don't buy into that story because we believe that it is not human,” he said.

